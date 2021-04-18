I Sacrificed My Parents For Biafra, I Will Sacrifice Everything – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has stated that he will not back down on his struggle for self-determination for the South-East region.

Kanu vowed that if he could sacrifice his parents for the Biafran agitation, he was ready to do more for the struggle.

Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu stated this on Saturday evening through an inscription on an image he tweeted on his official Twitter handle which also indicated the date and time for his usual live radio programme on Biafra radio.

The inscription reads, "I sacrificed my mother and father to get Biafra. I will sacrifice everything.”

Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, Kanu, while reacting to a publication by SaharaReporters about “seven military officers arrested for supporting bandits,” said he earlier predicted it.

“I’ve been telling you this for long: Boko Haram, Fulani Herdsmen and the Islamic State West African Province have infiltrated the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“And as TY Danjuma had said, if you don’t defend yourselves, you will all die one by one,” he added.