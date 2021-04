A commercial bus has plunged into the Owena River, along Akure-Ondo highway in Ondo State, killing an undisclosed number of passengers.

File Photo

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the 18-seater bus which was coming from Ondo town and heading to Akure lost control as a result of speeding and plunged into the Owena River.

Five of the passengers, including a child have been rescued and rushed to the hospital by motorists and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps.