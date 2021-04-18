PDP Faction Suspends Ex-Kano Governor, Kwankwaso

The PDP in Kano is split into factions, one of which is loyal to Kwankwaso and the other to a former foreign affairs minister, Aminu Wali.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2021

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party has suspended the former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, following the recent crisis that rocked the North-West Zonal Congress of the party in Kaduna.

The suspension was stated in a query letter signed by the Secretary of the party's faction, H. A. Tsanyawa, to the former governor. 

The PDP in Kano is split into factions, one of which is loyal to Kwankwaso and the other to a former foreign affairs minister, Aminu Wali.

The North-West Zonal Congress of the party held last Saturday was marred by violence as some hoodlums were said to have invaded the venue and destroyed ballot boxes and other materials. 

According to Punch, the letter dated April 16, 2021, Kwankwaso has been suspended. 

He was accused of leading his supporters to disrupt the convention.

“That you are also charged with abusing our two serving governors and major North-West stakeholders present during the convention.

“That your supporters have destroyed the election materials, on your directives, and in your presence," the petition read. 

It said the Executive Council meeting held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, unanimously resolved to suspend Kwankwaso and his supporters for three months, in accordance, with the provisions of Section 58(1) of the PDP constitution.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is requested to reply to the query within 48 hours and state why the provisions of Section 59(1) (2) (3) and (4) should not be applied against him.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Pantami Renounces Controversial Comments On Al Qaeda, Taliban
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Groups Clash Over Creation Of Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Security Experts React To Pantami's Plea Over Pro-Taliban, Al-Qaeda Comments
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen Attacks: ESN Operatives Will Soon Invade Northern States, Says IPOB
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Help, I’m Dying Of Hunger – Kaduna “Sex Party” Restaurant Owner Cries Out
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics I Sacrificed My Parents For Biafra, I Will Sacrifice Everything – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Buhari Government Suspends Adeboye's Helicopter From Flying
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam FLASHBACK: We Are All Happy When Unbelievers Are Killed—Minister Pantami
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity I Foresee Deaths Of Nigerian, Ivory Coast Presidents, Pray For Them —Cleric
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pantami Renounces Controversial Comments On Al Qaeda, Taliban
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Groups Clash Over Creation Of Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Security Experts React To Pantami's Plea Over Pro-Taliban, Al-Qaeda Comments
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Over 8,400 Nigerians Experience Reactions After COVID-19 Vaccination
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen Attacks: ESN Operatives Will Soon Invade Northern States, Says IPOB
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military BREAKING: Army Arrests Informant Who Led Boko Haram To Burn Yobe Base, Kill Soldiers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Help, I’m Dying Of Hunger – Kaduna “Sex Party” Restaurant Owner Cries Out
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Accident How Nasarawa Groom Was Crushed To Death On Wedding Day
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I Sacrificed My Parents For Biafra, I Will Sacrifice Everything – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad