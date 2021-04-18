PDP Faction Suspends Ex-Kano Governor, Kwankwaso

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party has suspended the former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, following the recent crisis that rocked the North-West Zonal Congress of the party in Kaduna.

The suspension was stated in a query letter signed by the Secretary of the party's faction, H. A. Tsanyawa, to the former governor.

The PDP in Kano is split into factions, one of which is loyal to Kwankwaso and the other to a former foreign affairs minister, Aminu Wali.

The North-West Zonal Congress of the party held last Saturday was marred by violence as some hoodlums were said to have invaded the venue and destroyed ballot boxes and other materials.

According to Punch, the letter dated April 16, 2021, Kwankwaso has been suspended.

He was accused of leading his supporters to disrupt the convention.

“That you are also charged with abusing our two serving governors and major North-West stakeholders present during the convention.

“That your supporters have destroyed the election materials, on your directives, and in your presence," the petition read.

It said the Executive Council meeting held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, unanimously resolved to suspend Kwankwaso and his supporters for three months, in accordance, with the provisions of Section 58(1) of the PDP constitution.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is requested to reply to the query within 48 hours and state why the provisions of Section 59(1) (2) (3) and (4) should not be applied against him.