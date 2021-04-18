Stop Punishing Innocent People In Benue For Killing Of Soldiers By Bandits, ACF Tells Nigerian Army

The ACF said security agencies, community leaders and the state government must fish out the criminals involved in the killings, including of the 12 soldiers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2021

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has asked the Nigerian Government, Army and security agencies to stop the fresh bout of killings in parts of Benue State.

The ACF on Sunday added that the security agencies, community leaders and the state government must fish out the criminals involved in the killings, including of the 12 soldiers last week, and punish them.

Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru

The ACF in a release signed by its National Chairman, Audu Ogbe, told the Nigerian Army that punishing “poor, innocent people who have nothing to do with the killing of soldiers in Konshisha is unfair and not the best way to go.”

The forum said, “We were attending the National Working Committee and National Executive Council meetings of the ACF in Kaduna when news started trickling in of another round of bloodshed in Benue.

“We hesitated to issue a statement, hoping to get full details before going into it. For now we have been informed by army headquarters that soldiers on stabilising operations in the state code-named operation Whirl Stroke were ambushed. Ten of the soldiers and one officer who had their weapons seized, were brutally murdered and their bodies set ablaze by the bandits who mounted the ambush.

“We at the ACF do not subscribe to such lawlessness and barbarism. We condemn the actions of the bandits without reservations. There was no need killing members of the Nigerian army who were merely on a mission to keep the peace.

“As dastardly as the actions of the bandits is, we find the reaction of the army out of proportion. A petition, signed by Gabriel Suswam who represents the area in the Senate to the army headquarters, says the army is on a revenge mission in which villagers whose home are far away from the troubled area in Konshisha Local Government Area are being bombed with helicopter gunboats.

“We believe that as wrong and criminal as the actions of the bandits are, the army should not use a sledgehammer to kill a fly. We call on the security agents and community leaders and the state government to fish out the criminals and punish them. Punishing poor, innocent people who have nothing to do with the killing of soldiers in Konshisha is unfair and not the best way to go.

“The ACF calls for restraint on both sides in this crisis so that more innocent blood will not be shed.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military BREAKING: Army Arrests Informant Who Led Boko Haram To Burn Yobe Base, Kill Soldiers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Defence Minister, Chief Of Defence Staff, Other Service Chiefs Storm Maiduguri Over Terrorist Activities
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Burn Army Base In Yobe, Kill Three Soldiers, 171 Others Missing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Nigerian Army Secretly Moved 20 Lekki Massacre Victims To IDH Mortuary
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Military Nigerian Military To Engage Retirees To Fight Insecurity – Army Chief
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Buhari Government Suspends Adeboye's Helicopter From Flying
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Islam FLASHBACK: We Are All Happy When Unbelievers Are Killed—Minister Pantami
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity I Foresee Deaths Of Nigerian, Ivory Coast Presidents, Pray For Them —Cleric
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Groups Clash Over Creation Of Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Security Experts React To Pantami's Plea Over Pro-Taliban, Al-Qaeda Comments
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pantami Renounces Controversial Comments On Al Qaeda, Taliban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military BREAKING: Army Arrests Informant Who Led Boko Haram To Burn Yobe Base, Kill Soldiers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Over 8,400 Nigerians Experience Reactions After COVID-19 Vaccination
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Confusion As Wife, Others Find Auchi Polytechnic Dean Dead In Office
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen Attacks: ESN Operatives Will Soon Invade Northern States, Says IPOB
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Accident How Nasarawa Groom Was Crushed To Death On Wedding Day
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Defence Minister, Chief Of Defence Staff, Other Service Chiefs Storm Maiduguri Over Terrorist Activities
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad