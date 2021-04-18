UN Suspends Operations In Dikwa, Damasak After Boko Haram Attacks, Relocates Staff

Damasak has been in turmoil since last week with the Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province fighters attacking the town about five times in one week.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2021

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, on Saturday announced the suspension of humanitarian operations in Dikwa and Damasak towns in Borno State due to the gruesome Boko Haram attacks which also saw the destruction of UN property and offices.

Kallon, in a release, said UN and other aid workers have also been relocated from the crisis areas, as the humanitarian community continues to monitor the situation with many people in dire need of life-saving assistance.

The UN Chief said, “I am deeply concerned about the recent attacks on humanitarian operations in Dikwa and Damasak, affecting humanitarian assets and personnel. We have temporarily suspended operations in these areas in order to safely relocate humanitarian staff and are closely monitoring the situation. We intend to resume operations as soon as possible, so that civilians affected by the conflict continue to receive the assistance they need.

“I condemn in the strongest terms attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure which may constitute violations on International Humanitarian Law.”

Damasak has been in turmoil since last week with the Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province fighters attacking the town about five times in one week. See Also Insurgency Boko Haram Killed Three Soldiers, Some Civilians In Damasak Attack – Nigerian Army 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Last Friday, the Boko Haram fighters had destroyed highly priced items belonging to the UN, after burning UN buildings, two other humanitarian hubs and forcing aid workers to flee for their lives.

UN officials had told SaharaReporters on Monday that all the humanitarian workers in Damasak had been relocated to other places as a result of the attack, although all of them “were accounted for” after the onslaught.

“From the UN side, what the Boko Haram fighters burnt were our critical aid assets including offices, warehouses and humanitarian storage facilities. The fighters also burnt UN operational vehicles before attacking the other two neighbouring buildings belonging to some other organisations. I cannot verify their identity at the moment. All our aid workers were accounted for, and temporarily relocated. This means there will be a reduction of humanitarian footprints in Damasak,” the official had explained.

“The operations will be reduced to only critical assistance to affected communities. So we're not totally suspending operations in Damasak,” he added. See Also Military How Boko Haram Attacked Damasak With The Help Of Some Residents – Nigerian Army 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

SaharaReporters had last Saturday reported that the terrorists, aided by their deadlier Islamic State West African Province fighters, set fire to the UN office and to at least three other international charity organisations contiguous to the UN facility.

“The terrorists came into the town in gun trucks. They first embarked on a looting spree. They carted away aid supplies meant for the Internally Displaced Persons before they set fire to the UN hub in the town and three other buildings belonging to other aid organisations,” a source in the town had narrated.

A military source confirmed the Saturday attack on Damasak but said the troops were fighting hard to ensure that the terrorists did not overrun the town.

“Their plan was to attack the military base first, but we repelled the invasion. Pockets of them then went to the UN facility. The Nigerian Air Force aircraft have been called in and they are currently engaging in air interdictions on the terrorists,” he stated.

On March 1, ISWAP jihadists overran a UN hub in Dikwa, killing six civilians and forcing aid workers to temporarily retreat from the town despite urgent humanitarian needs.

On March 15, the fighters had attacked Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Burn Army Base In Yobe, Kill Three Soldiers, 171 Others Missing
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Scandal I Employed More Christians Than Muslims As My Staff – Isa Pantami Reacts To Terrorism Allegation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Traders In Fresh Imo Attack
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: Nigerian Government Is The Biggest Sponsor Of B'Haram – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Plan To Marry Our Daughters, Kill Our Sons – Kaduna Parents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Buhari Government Suspends Adeboye's Helicopter From Flying
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Burn Army Base In Yobe, Kill Three Soldiers, 171 Others Missing
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Islam FLASHBACK: We Are All Happy When Unbelievers Are Killed—Minister Pantami
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pantami Renounces Controversial Comments On Al Qaeda, Taliban
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Security Experts React To Pantami's Plea Over Pro-Taliban, Al-Qaeda Comments
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Over 8,400 Nigerians Experience Reactions After COVID-19 Vaccination
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Help, I’m Dying Of Hunger – Kaduna “Sex Party” Restaurant Owner Cries Out
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal I Employed More Christians Than Muslims As My Staff – Isa Pantami Reacts To Terrorism Allegation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tradition Prince Philip Buried In Royal Vault of UK’s St George’s Chapel
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Groups Clash Over Creation Of Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity I Foresee Deaths Of Nigerian, Ivory Coast Presidents, Pray For Them —Cleric
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I Sacrificed My Parents For Biafra, I Will Sacrifice Everything – Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad