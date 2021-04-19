45 Suspects Arrested Over Ekiti Killings, Deadly Cult Clash

The clash which the police said was caused by “rivalry and show of strength” between two cult groups left six persons dead and several others with various injuries from gunshots and machete cuts.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2021

More suspects in connection with the Sunday's cult clash in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State, have been arrested on Monday by Nigeria Police.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the arrest of 35 more suspects, the latest arrests brought the total number of arrests to 45.

“The combined team of security personnel who were drafted to the scene when the news of the incident got to the command has restored peace to the town, while street patrol continues,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police had on Sunday said they arrested 10 suspects in connection with the brutal killings, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

SaharaReporters, New York

