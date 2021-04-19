Benue Soldiers’ Killing: Four Arrested, 10 Weapons Stolen From Operatives Recovered

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom says 10 out of the 13 weapons that were taken away from slain soldiers by bandits at Bonta Community in the Konshisha Local Government Area of the state have been recovered.

Ortom disclosed this to journalists on Monday, after the State Security Council meeting.

Governor Samuel Ortom

The governor said four persons including two traditional rulers, deputy Chairman of Konshisha and the Councillor of Mbatser/ Mbaguaza have also been arrested and handed over to the police in connection with the killing of the soldiers.

He listed the names of those who were handed over to the police to include Sam Kave (Deputy Chairman), Tersoo Mela (Councillor), Chief Emmanuel Adegbenda (Kindred Head of Mbator) as well as District Head of Iwuarayam, Chief Unaha Koko.

Ortom maintained that the people were handed over to the police to ensure that those who committed the crime were arrested and brought to justice.