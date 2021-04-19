Benue Soldiers’ Killing: Four Arrested, 10 Weapons Stolen From Operatives Recovered

Ortom disclosed this to journalists on Monday, after the State Security Council meeting.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2021

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom says 10 out of the 13 weapons that were taken away from slain soldiers by bandits at Bonta Community in the Konshisha Local Government Area of the state have been recovered.

Ortom disclosed this to journalists on Monday, after the State Security Council meeting.

Governor Samuel Ortom

The governor said four persons including two traditional rulers, deputy Chairman of Konshisha and the Councillor of Mbatser/ Mbaguaza have also been arrested and handed over to the police in connection with the killing of the soldiers.

He listed the names of those who were handed over to the police to include Sam Kave (Deputy Chairman), Tersoo Mela (Councillor), Chief Emmanuel Adegbenda (Kindred Head of Mbator) as well as District Head of Iwuarayam, Chief Unaha Koko.

Ortom maintained that the people were handed over to the police to ensure that those who committed the crime were arrested and brought to justice.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Nigerians Raise N.5million For Lagos Policeman Who Was Calm Amid Assault By Traffic Offender
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Report: Nigeria Arrests 400 In Massive Raid For Funding Boko Haram
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Terrorism REVEALED: Identities Of Bureau De Change Operators Arrested For ‘Transferring Funds To Boko Haram’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Abandoned Fulani Caliphate, Now On Our Own— Coalition Of South, Middle-Belt Regions
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Before I Fled Boko Haram's Den, Many Schoolgirls Were Pregnant – Escapee
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Nigerians Raise N.5million For Lagos Policeman Who Was Calm Amid Assault By Traffic Offender
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Report: Nigeria Arrests 400 In Massive Raid For Funding Boko Haram
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Terrorism REVEALED: Identities Of Bureau De Change Operators Arrested For ‘Transferring Funds To Boko Haram’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Abandoned Fulani Caliphate, Now On Our Own— Coalition Of South, Middle-Belt Regions
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Before I Fled Boko Haram's Den, Many Schoolgirls Were Pregnant – Escapee
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Justice Minister, Malami Angry, Opposed To Recent Raid, Arrest, Exposing Rich Suspects Allegedly Funding Boko Haram – Source
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Lagos Suspends Five Female Pupils Caught Smoking Shisha
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME I Live Along Expressways To Make Kidnapping Easy For Me— 20-Year-Old Fulani Suspect
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Why I Asked God To Disgrace Ex-EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu Out Of Office — Ubani
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Will Come For Me When I Leave Office, Wike Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News How Repentant Kidnappers, Militants Became Pastors
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad