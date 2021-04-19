Buhari Hasn’t Failed Nigerians, He’s Even Tolerating Rubbish From Them— Masari

Masari said Nigerians should instead commend Buhari for tolerating “rubbish from some people.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2021

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has said contrary to the views in some quarters, President Muhammadu Buhari has not failed Nigerians.

Masari, who spoke in a Television Continental interview on Sunday said Nigerians should instead commend Buhari for tolerating “rubbish from some people.”

Governor Aminu Masari

He said, “The rating of the President has not changed. Anybody saying that the rating of the Buhari administration has gone down should wait till when we would have an election.

“Protests are necessary in a democracy. Even in the best democracy in the world, people protest. The fact that we have democracy does not mean that people should not complain or protest.

“I don’t think Buhari has failed us, I think he has tolerated us. We once had a civilian president who couldn’t take the rubbish that Buhari is taking from some people.”

The governor described the All Progressives Congress as “the strongest, most reliable, and dependable party in Nigeria today,” saying the dialogue between his government and bandits collapsed because the criminals were not organised under a known leadership.

He said, “I started the idea of dialogue with bandits way back in 2016 in collaboration with the heads of security agencies and we visited areas where the bandits were in charge.

“Some of them laid down their arms but the agitation continues and it escalated last year with the kidnap of the Kankara boys.

“The previous dialogue failed because the bandits are not under an organised leadership or umbrella. They are in various groups and categories.”

SaharaReporters, New York

