How Boko Haram Attacked Dikwa With 12 Gun Trucks During Ramadan Break – Army

The Nigerian Army has recounted how the Boko Haram fighters attacked Dikwa town in the Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, noting that the terrorists invaded the area in 12 gun trucks.

The Nigerian Army in a release on Monday obtained by SaharaReporters noted that the insurgents attempted to take control of the town during the evening Ramadan fast break, but they were repelled by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

SaharaReporters had earlier today reported that hours after the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (retd.) led the Chief of Defence Chief, Gen Leo Irabor and other service chiefs came on an assessment visit to Maiduguri, Borno State, the Boko Haram insurgents invaded Dikwa town with several gun trucks.

SaharaReporters had learnt that the Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province fighters attacked Dikwa town, only about 85 kilometres to Maiduguri, on Sunday evening, engaging the troops in a gun battle which lasted hours.

It was gathered that there were explosions in parts of the town, even as the ISWAP fighters took control of the major access roads into the area.

In a release by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, the army stated that the terrorists attempted to take over the town but they were repelled by troops who are still patrolling the town.

The army was, however, silent on the casualties suffered by its troops or civilians.

The army spokesman said, “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole currently carrying out Operation Tura Takaibango stationed at Dikwa and Gulumba Gana supported by the Air Component inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram Terrorists who attempted to take control of the strategic town of Dikwa, the headquarters of Dikwa LGA of Borno State.

“The terrorists in their numbers mounted on 12 gun trucks attacked the town on the eve of Sunday just as the locals prepared to break their Ramadan fast for the day. The troops, having contained the initial wave of the attack, had to occupy their alternative headquarters at Gulumba Gana to enable the Air Component engage any gun trucks and other technicals in the vicinity of the attack to prevent fratricide.

“The troops launched a counter-attack in the early hours of Monday 19 April 2021 and successfully reoccupied their main headquarters in Dikwa.

“The retreating terrorists suffered heavy losses in both equipment and personnel, including some of their key leaders from the superior fire power of troops both from the air and ground forces. The troops are currently patrolling Dikwa town and environs to assess the level of damage inflicted on the terrorists.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has commended the troops for their doggedness and directed them to restrategise in order to prevent any further attacks in the area. The Nigerian Army remains committed towards ensuring a safe and secure environment throughout the North-East theatre.”