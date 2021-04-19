Journalist Who Exposed Ganduje’s Bribery Video Flees Home Over Death Threats

SaharaReporters learnt that Jaafar is presently in hiding and one of his close associates said some unknown persons had been on his trail for some time.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2021

A journalist and publisher of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar, who exposed a video in 2018 showing the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, stuffing dollars in his pockets, has fled his Kano and Abuja residences over some death threats he recently received.

Jaafar Jaafar

“The journalist is no longer staying at home. He is in danger as some unidentified persons, likely to be hit men, have been trailing his movements, both at his Abuja and Kano residences,” the source said.

It was gathered that the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit, also in a letter dated April 14, invited the Daily Nigerian publisher for questioning, alleging that he was inciting violence and spreading injurious falsehood.

In a letter signed by ACP A. A. Elleman, the Monitoring Unit, said that “this office is investigating a case of criminal conspiracy, defamation, injurious falsehood and inciting violence to the IGP in which your name featured.

“In view of the foregoing, you are kindly requested to interview the undersigned on Monday, April 19, by 10.00am prompt through SP Usman Garba (Admin Officer) to shed more light on the allegation.

“Your cooperation in this regard would be highly appreciated, please.”

It was not clear yet if the journalist was able to visit the IGP Monitoring Unit.

SaharaReporters had on March 22 reported that Jaafar had cried out that the governor should be held responsible if anything bad should happen to him.

Ganduje had in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa on Friday, said the government was making plans to deal with those who released the videos.

In the face of the renewed threats, the journalist wrote a petition to the Inspector General of Adamu, Mohammed Adamu, through his counsel, Abdullahi Gumel.

Speaking through his lawyer, Jaafar had noted that although Ganduje was a sitting governor and a member of the ruling party, the IGP would handle the matter professionally, diligently and speedily.

SaharaReporters, New York

