Six Die In Ekiti Cult Clash

This State Police commands spokesman, Sunday Abutu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2021

Six people have been killed in a clash between rival cult groups in Ikere, Ekiti State.

This State Police commands spokesman, Sunday Abutu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

File photo used to illustrate story. The Guardian Nigeria

According to him, six corpses have been recovered and deposited at the morgue after the clash.

The police spokesperson explained that the casualties who lost their lives to the incident belonged to one of the cult groups which was attacked by the other apparently on issues of rivalry.

He explained that operatives of the state command had arrested 10 suspects in connection to the incident.

He said a good number of police officers had been deployed to the town to ensure the restoration of law and order.

“I can confirm to you that it was a violent cult clash between two rival groups. About six persons have been killed as a result of a show of strength between the two nefarious groups,” he said.

“We have begun serious operations there with the combined forces of the men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Army, Amotekun corps and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Those arrested are being kept in our custody and by the time we conclude our investigations, they will be charged to court accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, has appealed to residents of the state to remain calm, adding that the command will sustain efforts to always put criminals under check.

The police boss also appealed to members of the public to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspects by contacting the nearest police station.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME I Live Along Expressways To Make Kidnapping Easy For Me— 20-Year-Old Fulani Suspect
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Allegedly Cuts Every Part Of 13-year-old Daughter’s Body With Razor Blade
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME How Young Baker Was Strangled To Death In His Bayelsa Residence
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
CRIME Nigerian, Aide Arrested For Fraud In India
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Emir of Katsina Illegally Marries Off Christian Teenager To Her Abductor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Small Doctor Released from Prison
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Report: Nigeria Arrests 400 In Massive Raid For Funding Boko Haram
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Nigerians Raise N.5million For Lagos Policeman Who Was Calm Amid Assault By Traffic Offender
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Terrorism REVEALED: Identities Of Bureau De Change Operators Arrested For ‘Transferring Funds To Boko Haram’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Why I Asked God To Disgrace Ex-EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu Out Of Office — Ubani
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Before I Fled Boko Haram's Den, Many Schoolgirls Were Pregnant – Escapee
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Lagos Suspends Five Female Pupils Caught Smoking Shisha
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Will Come For Me When I Leave Office, Wike Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME I Live Along Expressways To Make Kidnapping Easy For Me— 20-Year-Old Fulani Suspect
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Gunmen Attack Police Zonal Headquarters In Anambra, Kill Two Officers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Confusion As Wife, Others Find Auchi Polytechnic Dean Dead In Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Justice Minister, Malami Angry, Opposed To Recent Raid, Arrest, Exposing Rich Suspects Allegedly Funding Boko Haram – Source
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad