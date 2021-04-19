Six Die In Ekiti Cult Clash

Six people have been killed in a clash between rival cult groups in Ikere, Ekiti State.

This State Police commands spokesman, Sunday Abutu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to him, six corpses have been recovered and deposited at the morgue after the clash.

The police spokesperson explained that the casualties who lost their lives to the incident belonged to one of the cult groups which was attacked by the other apparently on issues of rivalry.

He explained that operatives of the state command had arrested 10 suspects in connection to the incident.

He said a good number of police officers had been deployed to the town to ensure the restoration of law and order.

“I can confirm to you that it was a violent cult clash between two rival groups. About six persons have been killed as a result of a show of strength between the two nefarious groups,” he said.

“We have begun serious operations there with the combined forces of the men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Army, Amotekun corps and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Those arrested are being kept in our custody and by the time we conclude our investigations, they will be charged to court accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, has appealed to residents of the state to remain calm, adding that the command will sustain efforts to always put criminals under check.

The police boss also appealed to members of the public to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspects by contacting the nearest police station.