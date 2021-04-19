Two Nurses Die, 10 Injured In Lagos-Abeokuta Road Crash

18 people were involved in the accident, which comprised one male and 17 female nurses.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2021

Two nurses have been confirmed dead while 10 others sustained injuries in a lone accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus around Akinale Village on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps confirmed the incident on Sunday to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta.

File photo used to illustrate story.

He explained that the accident, which occurred at 9.20am, was caused by excessive speeding and using of a mobile phone by the driver which resulted in his losing control of the vehicle.

He noted that 18 people were involved in the accident, which comprised one male and 17 female nurses.

“One of the survivors said the driver of the Toyota Hiace bus, marked OG 49A 07, who was speeding and using his mobile phone while driving around a bend, lost control and the vehicle somersaulted several times.

“The occupants of the bus were nurses who were all heading to a party to honour a matron in one of the hospitals in Abeokuta,” he said.

Akinbiyi explained that the injured persons were evacuated to Hope Hospital, Adigbe, Abeokuta, while the two corpses were deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) spokesman enjoined motorists to avoid excessive speeding, especially during the rainy season, and also not to use mobile phones while driving. He said most accidents were avoidable if rules and regulations were followed.

