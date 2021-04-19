Woman Allegedly Cuts Every Part Of 13-year-old Daughter’s Body With Razor Blade

Operatives of the Ekeki division of the Bayelsa State Police Command, have arrested a 35-year-old woman for inflicting life-threatening injuries with a razor blade on her 13-year-old daughter, Ebimi Tokoye over alleged theft of N1,500.

The accused mother, Priye Richman, a trader who distributes locally-made bread popularly known as “Madiga”, was reported to have tied her daughter down and cut every part of her body with a razor blade.

The girl was said to be rushed to the Police Hospital located behind the ‘A’ Divisional station by the members of the Girl Child advocacy groups made up of the Do Foundation, Izon Ladies Association (ILA) and Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT).

She reportedly sustained multiple lacerations and over 15 stitches were carried out on the injuries, including damage to the tendon on her feet.

She also sustained deep cuts to her buttocks and shoulder, he added.

The victim said, “My mother came back around 12 pm on Sunday, after church, and accused me of stealing her N1,500 and I denied it because I didn’t see the money. She started beating me and tied me with ropes. She started slashing all parts of my body with a razor blade. She later rubbed pepper and kerosene on the injuries.

“A neighbour pushed down the door and rescued me. The incident lasted over two hours. The concerned neighbour later called members of the Girl Child Advocacy groups who took charge and arrested my mother. And handed her over to the police.”

The President of the Do Foundation, Dise Sheila Ogbise, condemned the rising cases of domestic violence against children in the state.

She said, “We condemn these rising cases and call on the members of JUSUN (Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria) to quickly call off their strike action to allow the quick prosecution of this case to deter others from engaging in the wicked acts of violence against their children.”

Also reacting, the President of the Izon Ladies Association, Yenagoa Branch, Efua Grace Koroye, described the incident as pathetic and an act of wickedness against the girl-child.

She said, “We support the rescue of the girl and condemn the attack on the girl-child. We call for the quick resolution of the case."