Be Warned, Don’t Invite The Wrath Of Igbos, Ohanaeze Tells Miyetti Allah

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) against any attempt to operate a Fulani security group in the Igbo land.

The group in a statement by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro emphasized that securing lives and property of the citizenry solely lies in the hands of governors and the President, vowing that Ndigbo would resist such attempt to deploy any Fulani security group to man the nooks and crannies of Igbo land.

Ohaneze Ndigbo

Isiguzoro said if the purported move by Miyetti Allah is not quelled, it may spell doom for Nigeria.

“We have accommodated them, living with them peacefully, but we will resist any attempt to deploy any Fulani security group in the East,” he said.

The group also gave marching orders to the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and Ebube Agu to as a matter of urgency ensure the unwarranted attacks on Igbo land are stopped henceforth.

The apex Igbo body disclosed that its leadership will invite ESN, Ebube Agu and Miyetti Allah for a meeting so as to holistically and proactively address the wanton destruction of lives and property, occasioned by herdsmen and farmers’ clashes across the South-East zone.