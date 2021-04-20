BREAKING: Another Tanker Explosion Rocks Benue Community 48 Hours After Explosion Killed 13

The fresh explosion occurred around 3 am on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2021

Two days after a fuel tanker explosion in Oshigbudu, in the Agatu Local Government of Benue State, another explosion has occurred in the community.

The fresh explosion occurred around 3 am on Tuesday.

SaharaReporters Media

A member of the community, Otache Gabriel lamented the situation on his Facebook wall, saying, “Another fire outbreak in my community again. After first tanker explosion on Sunday, another one today around 3 am this morning; houses are burning.

“God have mercy on us. Benue state is turning to another thing. God, two tanker explosions in one community."

Secretary of Agatu Local Government, Oteyi Sunday, who confirmed the incident to Daily Post, said the conductor of the heavy duty vehicle had been arrested but that the driver was still at large.
 

See Also News Tanker Fire Kills 12 Persons In Benue 0 Comments 17 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Nigerians Raise N.5million For Lagos Policeman Who Was Calm Amid Assault By Traffic Offender
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Finance Nigerian Government Is Broke, Revenues Crashing —Finance Minister
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Abandoned Fulani Caliphate, Now On Our Own— Coalition Of South, Middle-Belt Regions
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police 144 Nigerian Policemen Deployed To Somalia To Fight Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism Journalist Who Exposed Ganduje’s Bribery Video Flees Home Over Death Threats
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Nigerians Raise N.5million For Lagos Policeman Who Was Calm Amid Assault By Traffic Offender
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion The South West Presidential Hopefuls By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Finance Nigerian Government Is Broke, Revenues Crashing —Finance Minister
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Abandoned Fulani Caliphate, Now On Our Own— Coalition Of South, Middle-Belt Regions
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police 144 Nigerian Policemen Deployed To Somalia To Fight Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism Journalist Who Exposed Ganduje’s Bribery Video Flees Home Over Death Threats
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Police Rescue Teenage Girl Locked In Room By Parents For 10 Years In Kano
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigeria Labour Congress Will Declare Nationwide Strike Over El-Rufai's Plan To Sack Workers —Union President
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Abia Police Station Was Attacked With Dynamites, Rocket Launchers —Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Justice Minister, Malami Angry, Opposed To Recent Raid, Arrest, Exposing Rich Suspects Allegedly Funding Boko Haram – Source
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s War On Terror A Joke With Communications Minister, Pantami Still In Office—Pyrates Confraternity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad