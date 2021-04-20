BREAKING: Another Tanker Explosion Rocks Benue Community 48 Hours After Explosion Killed 13

Two days after a fuel tanker explosion in Oshigbudu, in the Agatu Local Government of Benue State, another explosion has occurred in the community.

The fresh explosion occurred around 3 am on Tuesday.

A member of the community, Otache Gabriel lamented the situation on his Facebook wall, saying, “Another fire outbreak in my community again. After first tanker explosion on Sunday, another one today around 3 am this morning; houses are burning.

“God have mercy on us. Benue state is turning to another thing. God, two tanker explosions in one community."

Secretary of Agatu Local Government, Oteyi Sunday, who confirmed the incident to Daily Post, said the conductor of the heavy duty vehicle had been arrested but that the driver was still at large.



See Also News Tanker Fire Kills 12 Persons In Benue