Dismissed Police Officer Arrested For Stealing Phone At IRT Commander’s Office

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a dismissed corporal, Daniel Aaron for stealing a phone which was being charged around the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) commander’s office.

The 37-year-old man, who was arrested after he was seen in a CCTV footage stealing the phone, claimed he committed the act to raise his children’s school fees.

He added that his wife left him after he lost his job.

According to the Benue state indigene, he was dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force after being involved in a case of accidental discharge in 2014.

When asked about the phone he stole, he said he sold it for N37,000 to one Abdul around Mararaba.

He added that he sent part of the money to his family.

