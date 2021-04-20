IGP, EFCC Chairman On Collision Course As Police Withdraw CSPs, Others From Anti-Graft Agency

The IGP letter reads that the CSPs and other senior police officers hitherto with the EFCC must return to the police headquarters on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2021

The acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, may be on a collision course, as the police authorities have directed the withdrawal of its senior officers from the commission starting from Chief Superintendents of Police.

The IGP gave the directive in a memo to the EFCC chairman, dated April 15, and obtained by SaharaReporters, while also requesting that the commission provide the police with the list of personnel in its nominal roll and their dates of transfer.

The IGP letter reads that the CSPs and other senior police officers hitherto with the EFCC must return to the police headquarters on Wednesday by 10 am for “further instructions.”

The IGP's memo written by Acting Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, a Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, reads, “I write to extend the warmest regards of the Inspector-General of Police and to inform the chairman that the Inspector-General of Police has directed the withdrawal of all senior police officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police and above attached to your agency.

“The decision is informed by the current operational requirements of the force. You are accordingly requested to kindly direct the immediate release of the concerned officers who are to collectively report to the undersigned on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 10am for further instructions.

“I am to also request that you avail this office the comprehensive nominal roll of all police personnel attached to the EFCC to include their date of transfer and designations in the agency for the purpose of updating our records.”

Although the EFCC has civilian staff members and its trained cadets, police officers make up a substantial number in its investigations and operations department – the core department of the commission.

Some of the past chairmen of the commission were Commissioners of Police as of the time of their appointment, which has made more policemen to be deployed to the commission.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Nigerians Raise N.5million For Lagos Policeman Who Was Calm Amid Assault By Traffic Offender
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Dismissed Police Officer Arrested For Stealing Phone At IRT Commander’s Office
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Kill 30 Bandits In Zamfara Shoot-out
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Abia Police Station Was Attacked With Dynamites, Rocket Launchers —Police
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police 144 Nigerian Policemen Deployed To Somalia To Fight Insecurity
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights #FreeZakzaky Protesters Vow Never To Stop Protest, Allege Police Harassed Women In Hijab
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The South West Presidential Hopefuls By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Scandal I Wrote Jonathan, Buhari About Pantami's Ties With Terrorists But Nothing Was Done — Borno Cleric
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Nigerians Raise N.5million For Lagos Policeman Who Was Calm Amid Assault By Traffic Offender
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: US Jury Finds Derek Chauvin Guilty Of Killing George Floyd
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Minister Of Communications, Pantami Claims Facebook Page Hacked After Raining Curse On Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chadian Military Picks Idriss Deby’s Son As Replacement For Late President
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Director Caught In N10million Bribery Scandal To Secure Appointment
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Finance Nigerian Government Is Broke, Revenues Crashing —Finance Minister
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Kill All Bandits, Bomb Forests —El-Rufai Tells Military
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Jungle Justice: Robber Burnt To Death In Nigeria's Capital City
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Granting Asylum To IPOB, MASSOB Members Disrespects Nigeria—Lai Mohammed Attacks UK
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigeria Labour Congress Will Declare Nationwide Strike Over El-Rufai's Plan To Sack Workers —Union President
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad