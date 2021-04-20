Jungle Justice: Robber Burnt To Death In Nigeria's Capital City

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Abuja has confirmed the death of one of the suspects that was set ablaze in the city over alleged abduction of a woman and her child.

The command spokesman, Mariam Yusuf said a preliminary investigation revealed it was a case of “one chance robbery" and not abduction as initially suspected, in a statement released on Tuesday.

The suspects reportedly attempted to defraud their victim in a taxi with reg no. KUJ 959 AQ around Wuse 2, Abuja.

The people in the area were said to have killed one of them after they were apprehended before police officers arrived at the scene and rescued the others.

Yusuf said, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and appealed to members of the public to shun jungle justice.”