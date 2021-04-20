Lawyers Demand Financial Autonomy For Nigerian Judiciary

Members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Bwari and Gwagwalada Chapter in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) have demanded financial autonomy for the judiciary in Nigeria.

The lawyers held a rally in solidarity with the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), which have embarked on industrial action two weeks ago.

The team leader, Ihensekhien Samuel, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to expedite action in the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

He said, "It is a symbolic exercise to give teeth to their strike, which began on April 6. JUSUN cause is right, in fact, unimpeachable as it is in line with laid down extant laws of the 2014 Federal High Court judgment for the independence of the judiciary."

Armed security operatives attached to the main gate of the National Assembly, upon sighting the protesters, hurriedly locked the gates and prevented them from gaining access into the complex.

Recall that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria had, on April 6, 2021, shut down the gates of courts following a nationwide strike action that has paralysed all activities in the judiciary.