Lawyers Demand Financial Autonomy For Nigerian Judiciary

The lawyers held a rally in solidarity with the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), which have embarked on industrial action two weeks ago.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2021

Members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Bwari and Gwagwalada Chapter in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) have demanded financial autonomy for the judiciary in Nigeria.

 

The lawyers held a rally in solidarity with the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), which have embarked on industrial action two weeks ago.

The team leader, Ihensekhien Samuel, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to expedite action in the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

 

He said, "It is a symbolic exercise to give teeth to their strike, which began on April 6. JUSUN cause is right, in fact, unimpeachable as it is in line with laid down extant laws of the 2014 Federal High Court judgment for the independence of the judiciary."

 

Armed security operatives attached to the main gate of the National Assembly, upon sighting the protesters, hurriedly locked the gates and prevented them from gaining access into the complex.

 

Recall that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria had, on April 6, 2021, shut down the gates of courts following a nationwide strike action that has paralysed all activities in the judiciary.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Why I Asked God To Disgrace Ex-EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu Out Of Office — Ubani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Judiciary Workers Begin Nationwide Protest, Says No Retreat, No Surrender
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal #EndSARS: Lawyer Who Filed Complaint Against Sam Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Falz, 47 Others Alleged To Be Fake
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Celebrity Ex-Beauty Queen Fiberesima Granted Bail By Appeal Court
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption Proposed Amendment To Code of Conduct Bureau And Tribunal Act Illegal, Self-serving - Femi Falana
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corporations ‎Federal High Court Strikes Out Bankruptcy Suit Against Babalakin On Technical Ground
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Nigerians Raise N.5million For Lagos Policeman Who Was Calm Amid Assault By Traffic Offender
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Abandoned Fulani Caliphate, Now On Our Own— Coalition Of South, Middle-Belt Regions
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Journalism Journalist Who Exposed Ganduje’s Bribery Video Flees Home Over Death Threats
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Report: Nigeria Arrests 400 In Massive Raid For Funding Boko Haram
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Justice Minister, Malami Angry, Opposed To Recent Raid, Arrest, Exposing Rich Suspects Allegedly Funding Boko Haram – Source
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME I Live Along Expressways To Make Kidnapping Easy For Me— 20-Year-Old Fulani Suspect
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Islam #PantamiResignNow: Concerned Nigerians Group Alleges Threat By Minister’s Supporters To Harm Adeyanju
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Open Grazing: Ondo To Auction Off Seized Cows
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education Lagos Suspends Five Female Pupils Caught Smoking Shisha
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Finance Nigerian Government Is Broke, Revenues Crashing —Finance Minister
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Attacked Dikwa With 12 Gun Trucks During Ramadan Break – Army
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad