Minister Of Communications, Pantami Claims Facebook Page Hacked After Raining Curse On Activist, Adeyanju

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami has claimed his Facebook page was hacked.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported how Pantami placed a curse on the convener of human rights group, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju for asking the United States to place him on terrorism watchlist

Adeyanju had in a letter dated April 11, 2021, with the subject, ‘Terrorist Watchlist – Isa Pantami’ and addressed to the Secretary of State, United States Department of State pointed out that Pantami being a senior member of Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, it was not expected of him to be an alleged supporter of world’s extremist leaders like Mullah Omar and Osama Bin Laden, and if the allegation is true

“He should not hold a sensitive position and be in charge of the database of Nigerians.”

However, some followers and supporters of the minister declared Adeyanju an ‘Enemy of Islam’.

In a post on Facebook, one Datti Assalafiy wrote, “The non-Muslim, Deji Adeyanju, hates Islam and Muslims, supports the abuse of Islam and Muslims on his social media.

“He is one of the enemies of Nigeria's peace that has won a contract to spread the #ENDSARS crisis on social media which has cost Nigeria more than N3 trillion.

“He is the one who has now written a letter of complaint to the US Embassy in Abuja, requesting that the United States place Sheikh Dr Isa Ali Pantami on a list of people responsible for terrorist activities around the world, and that the embassy (should) accept his complaint.

“No matter the fate and destiny, there is nothing to associate with these pagans who hate us all the time and their parents.

“O Allah, show this pagan one of your verses, may Allah grant him a long life in hardship and humility to witness the glory of Malam Isa Ali Pantami and the Muslims in Nigeria. Amen Yaa Hayyu Yaa Qayyum.”

Commenting on the post with his verified Facebook page, Pantami wrote in Hausa, “Allah ya tsine masa alubarika” which means “May Allah rebuke his blessings.” See Also Scandal Pro-Terrorism Comments: Concerned Nigerians Group Writes DSS, Demands Arrest, Prosecution Of Pantami

The minister comment which gathered over 350 replies was however deleted few minutes after.

The deleted comment has stirred further outrage with Nigerians insisting the minister is an unrepentant fundamentalist despite openly renouncing his support for terror groups.

Pantami however said his page was hacked but now recovered.

“This account was hacked. Just recovered it. It is not being managed by Dr Isa Ali Pantami, but by some youth. Disregard any request, comment or message from it. Thanks! Management,” he said.