Nigerian Senate Moves To Establish Agency To Control Cows, Other Livestock Movement

The Senate on Tuesday considered a bill that seeks to control the movement of cows and other livestock across the country.

The bill which was sponsored by Senator Bima, Muhammad Enagi (Niger South), seeks to establish National Livestock (Protection, Control and Management) Bureau, passed Second Reading on the floor of the Senate.

Nigerian Senate

According to Enagi, the piece of legislation when passed into law will curb incessant cattle rustling and conflicts between herders and farmers.

He said the movement of livestock and their products has increased the spread of diseases, increased the threat to human health and reduced consumer confidence in animal products.

The lawmaker added that the agency when established will ensure the traceability of animal products into the country, in order to safeguard the lives of the people.

He listed the benefits of the Bill to include creation of a National Livestock identification data base; ensuring management, traceability, and control of movement of livestock; ensuring livestock health and disease management through disease surveillance, prevention and quick response to disease outbreaks.

Others are food safety through the traceability of animal products; enhancing transparency and information in the food chain; deterring animal theft, especially as it affects the incessant cattle rustling crisis; aiding intelligence gathering by security agencies towards mitigating the incessant conflicts between herders and farmers.

“With the vast livestock resources available and proper use of experts, it can be exploited to transform the livelihood of millions of farmers and other stakeholder in the livestock value chain.

“In the long run, an enabling law will sanitise the sector, reduce communal conflicts and herders-farmers clashes, enhance foreign exchange earnings, give the desired boost to the ongoing agricultural renaissance that the present administration is passionate about,” he said.