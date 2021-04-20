Obafemi Awolowo University Student Commits Suicide By Taking Sniper

A 200-level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State has allegedly committed suicide after taking a popular pesticide, Sniper.

The student simply identified as Emmanuel, was studying Accounting at the university before his death.

He had reportedly told his friends on Friday that he would commit suicide and had taken a portion of the pesticide on Tuesday.

The young man was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance but was brought in dead.

A source in the school said a friend had gone to the health centre and witnessed how Emmanuel was rushed to the hospital.

It was also stated that the nurses confirmed the young man drank Sniper.

"He was rushed this morning to the health centre but the ambulance brought him in dead. My friend who is sick went to the health centre this morning and witnessed the incident. He told me about it. He told me the nurses confirmed he drank Sniper," the source said.

A Twitter user @theefeyisayo, who confirmed it, said the deceased had always been discouraged by his mother, who always told him he would not be successful in life.

He alleged that whenever Emmanuel threatened to commit suicide, his mother ignored the threat.

His tweet read, “One guy took Sniper in OAU today. I was with the boy on Friday night. Apparently, the mum always tells him he can't amount to nothing and whenever he threatens suicide, she always like, ‘leave him, that's how he does'. Mama don come meet dead body in school today (His mum met his dead body in school today when she came)."