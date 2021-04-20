Police Rescue 19 Children, Seven Others From Human Traffickers In Edo

The Edo State Police Command in collaboration with some vigilantes has arrested about 26 victims of trafficking in the state.

The police rescued the victims suspected to have been trafficked from Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Anambra and Akwa Ibom states.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the command's spokesman, Kontongs Bello, said the victims comprise 19 children, one teenager and six women.

According to him, the victims were heading towards Evbuotubu in Ekenwan Road axis of Benin City before they were intercepted by the police.

Bello said the women were lured from their various home states by a woman named Jennifer (also called Ezinne), noting that the suspect is now on the run.

The statement read partly, “They were lured in a guise that Edo State Government is giving financial support to single mothers with newborn babies, especially twins.

“The women said they were forced to go for street begging for their mistress, Jennifer. They further stated that only peanuts were given to them to take care of their children and that they were to feed on the proceeds got from begging.”

Bello also called on the residents of the state to disregard some social media reports indicating that some women and children were rescued from a baby factory by the police in Benin City.

He blamed the reports on some mischief makers whom he said engaged in the publication to tarnish the image of Edo State.

“The women and children have since been handed over to Edo State Ministry of Women Affairs for rehabilitation and a possible return to their home states while effort also is in place to arrest the fleeing mistress,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Phillip Aliyu Ogbadu, has urged media practitioners and members of the public to always verify their source of information before publication in order not to mislead the general public.

He warned criminal elements to eschew crime, relocate to other states or face the full wrath of the law.

The police boss further advised parents to be wary of unknown persons who come promising heaven on earth to their children as the result is always catastrophic.

He also assured law-abiding citizens of the state to go about their lawful businesses, reiterating the command’s commitment to rid the state of criminal activities.