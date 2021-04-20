Stop Treating Kogi Workers Like Slaves, Okai Tells Governor Bello

A statement by Okai on Tuesday further alleged that local government workers, secondary school teachers, and other workers in the employ of the state government are paid stipends by the state and local governments without any explanation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2021

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is treating workers of the state like slaves, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Usman Okai has alleged.

A statement by Okai on Tuesday further alleged that local government workers, secondary school teachers, and other workers in the employ of the state government are paid stipends by the state and local governments without any explanation. 

The PDP chieftain also lamented that officers on salary Grade Level 13 in the state are paid between N26, 000 and N30, 000 per month and that many categories of workers are still owed salaries and other

According to Okai, since Bello declared his ambition to run for the presidency in 2023, he has permanently relocated to Abuja and running the affairs of the state from there. 

He said top state government officials have to practically beg to get some stipends to run the affairs of their offices.

Okai stated that "there is nothing like governmenance in Kogi State; and unfortunately every body is living under fear, hence the majority of people and organised labour unions have decided to remain mute for fear of the unknown". Speaking further, he noted that the state is in a bad shape and that nothing works except sycophancy. 

"Even the state House of Assembly members that are supposed to represent the third arm of the government in the state are not functioning as the governor has blantantly refused to provide members with official vehicles. The so-called 'elected' local government chairmen are being compelled to sign cheques for projects that are not in existence; all in an effort to cover up funds being wasted on daily basis.

"So, Governor Yahaya Bello should stop treating Kogi workers like slaves. He should know that the state runs a full-fledged monolithic economy; resting primarily on civil service architecture for survival and whatever affects that arm of government will permeate to all sectors. This is the major reason Kogi people are currently groaning with hardship under the reign of terror as typified by Governor Yahaya Bello.

“I want to plead with Nigerians to ignore Bello’s ranting and perceive him as being grossly infantile and callous to be a governor in an ideal society, except in a degenerated society like Nigeria,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics We Have Abandoned Fulani Caliphate, Now On Our Own— Coalition Of South, Middle-Belt Regions
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigeria Labour Congress Will Declare Nationwide Strike Over El-Rufai's Plan To Sack Workers —Union President
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Justice Minister, Malami Angry, Opposed To Recent Raid, Arrest, Exposing Rich Suspects Allegedly Funding Boko Haram – Source
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s War On Terror A Joke With Communications Minister, Pantami Still In Office—Pyrates Confraternity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Don't Misquote Me, My Position Now Is Self-Determination For Yoruba People— Gani Adams
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Nigerians Raise N.5million For Lagos Policeman Who Was Calm Amid Assault By Traffic Offender
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion The South West Presidential Hopefuls By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Finance Nigerian Government Is Broke, Revenues Crashing —Finance Minister
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Abandoned Fulani Caliphate, Now On Our Own— Coalition Of South, Middle-Belt Regions
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police 144 Nigerian Policemen Deployed To Somalia To Fight Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Releases Prophecies on Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Lawan, Police IG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism Journalist Who Exposed Ganduje’s Bribery Video Flees Home Over Death Threats
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Police Rescue Teenage Girl Locked In Room By Parents For 10 Years In Kano
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigeria Labour Congress Will Declare Nationwide Strike Over El-Rufai's Plan To Sack Workers —Union President
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Abia Police Station Was Attacked With Dynamites, Rocket Launchers —Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Justice Minister, Malami Angry, Opposed To Recent Raid, Arrest, Exposing Rich Suspects Allegedly Funding Boko Haram – Source
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s War On Terror A Joke With Communications Minister, Pantami Still In Office—Pyrates Confraternity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad