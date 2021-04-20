We Need Referendum, Freedom From Nigeria, Not Asylum, IPOB Tells UK Government

The separatist group said this while reacting to the promise by the United Kingdom to grant asylum to IPOB members hounded by the Nigerian government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra says its victimised members do not want asylum from the British government.
 
IPOB said what it needs and appreciates most is a referendum that will accord a sovereign Biafran nation to its members.

The Igbo National Council (INC) on Monday said the United Kingdom wanted to appease the Igbo people, over the wrongs done to them.

INC President, Chilos Godsent, said this in Owerri, Imo State, while reacting to the report that the United Kingdom was planning to grant asylum to alleged persecuted members of IPOB and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB. 

Godsent said, “The only thing is that the UK is trying to address some of the anomalies targeted on the Igbo nation. They want the Igbo to feel pacified and believe that the UK is in for social justice. The UK wants to redeem its image. In the history of Nigeria, the UK has not shown any support for the Igbo nation. They know that things have fallen apart in Nigeria.”
 
Reacting on Tuesday, IPOB in a statement through its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful appreciated the British government for its gesture but declined the offer.
 
“We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great and indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has noted with satisfaction the news that the United Kingdom has agreed to grant asylum to persecuted Biafra agitators resident in the UK.
 
“While we commend them for this bold initiative, we wish to most graciously remind them that what we Biafrans need and cherish the most is a referendum and not asylum in the UK. We are tired of living in bondage in the devilish contraption called Nigeria they single-handedly created.
 
“We would not wish our children, now and generations unborn, to share the same geo-political space with those that reward terrorists and criminalise law-abiding citizens. We particularly thank the UK government for confirming what the rest of the civilized world already know that the great IPOB worldwide family are not terrorists but peaceful agitators and freedom fighters.
 
“That Nigeria is a country run by terrorists for the benefit of terrorists has been confirmed by this noble move by the United Kingdom. Aso Rock, the seat of power in Nigeria is a terrorist haven with serving ministers who are openly sympathetic to terrorists and their activities, coming and going as they please, while freedom fighters are languishing in jail. 
“We want freedom, not asylum,” IPOB said.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

