Body Of 'Stowaway' Discovered In Plane Landing Gear At Amsterdam Airport After Flight From Nigeria

The man, thought to be a stowaway, was discovered inside a wheel arch on Monday afternoon at Schiphol airport.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 21, 2021

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found underneath a plane that had landed at Amsterdam airport from Nigeria.

The man, thought to be a stowaway, was discovered inside a wheel arch on Monday afternoon at Schiphol airport.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Dutch authorities have said they have launched an investigation into the man’s identity and the cause of death, according to Daily Star.

It is likely that he died from hypothermia due to the extreme temperatures that the plane was flying at during the six hours, 45 minutes journey from Lagos to the Netherlands.

It is not uncommon for migrants to try and reach Europe by hiding on planes, especially in the wheel arches.

A spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee said, “The man had holed up in the wheel arch of the plane. The low temperatures have presumably been fatal to him during the flight.

“If they survive the extremely dangerous journey they can then try and claim asylum.”

In similar cases, a boy, 16, from Kenya hid in the landing gear of a plane flying to Maastricht Aachen airport from London, in February this year.

He survived but has been hospitalised with severe hypothermia. It is thought he later applied for asylum status.

A mystery man fell from the sky in south London and his dead body was found in a Clapham garden. He had been hiding in the landing gear of a Kenya Airways flight to Heathrow.

According the the UN Refugee Agency guidelines, “Stowaway asylum-seekers must be protected against forcible return to their country of origin" as they are in a "particularly vulnerable situation in need of international protection and durable solutions."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Buhari Government Suspends Adeboye's Helicopter From Flying
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Travel Nok, Jos to the Tafawa Belewa’s Tomb (VI) By Patrick Naagbanton
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Travel LAGBUS To Provide Free Bus Rides On Christmas Day
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Economy Abuja Airport Repairs To Cost N5.8b
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Nigerian Govt Confirms Vibration At Lagos Airport, Explains Reason
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business ICAO Trains 20 NCAA Inspectors On Air Operator’s Certification
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Break Into Military Camp In Niger, Burn Vehicles
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Islam Pantami Was Chief Imam Of ATBU Mosque When My Son Was Killed By Islamic Extremists —Father Of Murdered Christian Students' Leader
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Police Station In Enugu, Kill Officers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Kill South African-based Man For Overtaking Patrol Vehicles In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Lists Over 30 State Properties Allegedly Looted By Ex-governor Okorocha
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police IGP, EFCC Chairman On Collision Course As Police Withdraw CSPs, Others From Anti-Graft Agency
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Ex-Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Yari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion The South West Presidential Hopefuls By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: House Of Representatives Minority Leader Joins Calls For Pantami’s Sacking
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency FLASHBACK: Buhari Backed Amnesty For Boko Haram Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal I Wrote Jonathan, Buhari About Pantami's Ties With Terrorists But Nothing Was Done — Borno Cleric
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad