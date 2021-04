A fire outbreak early morning on Wednesday destroyed a section of the Katsina State House of Assembly.

SaharaReporters gathered that the fire started at the chamber and spread to other sections of the Assembly complex.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The fire according to a source, destroyed some property including sensitive documents of the House.

Men of the state fire service stations were still battling to put out the fire as at the time of filing the report.