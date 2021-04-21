BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Police Station In Enugu, Kill Officers

Some gunmen have reportedly attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters, Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The attack was said to have happened in the early hours of Wednesday, according to Daily Post.

Two of the police officers on duty were reportedly killed and several others injured, while the police station was burnt.

Sources confirmed that the attack on the police station started around 2:30am and lasted for about one hour.

In recent weeks, police stations in the South-East and some states in the South-South have been attacked by gunmen.

Though the immediate former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, accused the Indigenous People of Biafra and its security wing, Eastern Security Network of being behind the attacks, IPOB has vehemently denied the allegation.

On Monday, some hoodlums also attacked a police headquarters in Ukpo, Anambra State.