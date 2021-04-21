BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Construction Workers In Ondo

The construction workers were working in the state, reconstructing the Ikaram-Akunnu Akoko Road in Akoko North West and East Local Government Areas.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 21, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted some construction workers in Ondo State.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Three of the construction workers were said to have been abducted by the unknown gunmen.

Following the development, there is reportedly apprehension in two communities – Ikaram and Akunu - in the Akoko axis of the state.

Meanwhile, a report by Daily Post said local hunters and vigilantes had started combing the forests in the area to find the abductors and their victims.

Also, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Oke-Agbe, Ade Akinwande, was said to have led his men to trail the gunmen in a bid to rescue the victims.

Acting Police Area Commander for Ikare Akoko, Timibra Toikimo, who confirmed the incident urged residents of the area to always avail the police necessary intelligence which could help them in arresting criminals.

