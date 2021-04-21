BREAKING: Nine Arrested For Attacking Ex-CBN Governor, Soludo, Killing Policemen

Nine suspects have been arrested for attacking a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and killing three policemen in the process.

Prof. Soludo was attacked by unknown gunmen in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State in March during an interactive session with some youths.

Former Central Bank Governor, Charles Soludo

The assailants killed three policemen during the attack.

On Wednesday, Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre in Awka, disclosed that nine suspected criminals had been arrested in connection with the attack.

The governor said: “What happened last month is unfortunate, but let me tell you, we have restrategised and we are coming out like a smoking gun.

“We are not going to take prisoners. The nine people that attacked Prof Soludo are in our net now. We are going to eliminate them. We will go after the others.

“We are not going to take prisoners any longer. A special squad has already been put together, and they are already working everywhere.”