How Comedienne, Ada Jesus Accused Prophet Odumeje, Rita Edochie Of Staging Fake Miracles Before Her Death

Popular comedienne, Mmesoma Mercy Obi, also known as Ada Jesus was reported dead on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

Before her death, the comedienne had levelled some allegations against a controversial pastor, Chukwuemeka Odumeje, founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry Onitsha, also called Indaboski or Liquid Metal.

In a viral video, Ada Jesus alleged that the Anambra-based prophet connived with an actress, Rita Edochie to stage fake miracles.

However, months after she made the allegations, Ada Jesus was diagnosed with a kidney problem that left her incapacitated.

A friend of hers, Ella Ada posted pictures of Ada Jesus in a pitiable condition, soliciting prayers.

She posted on Facebook, “Please pray for Ada Jesus, she’s really sick and has a kidney problem, she has been admitted to hospital. Please let’s pray for her; Ada, nothing will happen to you in Jesus’ name amen."

Recently, the family of the comedienne, who was paralysed, took her before Odumeje for deliverance but it was reported that the cleric and Rita Edochie rejected her. Instead, they laid curses and abuses on her.

Indaboski, as the prophet is popularly called, was seen in the video, refusing to pray for the sick Ada Jesus, vowing that her generations will suffer for the “insults” and “lies”.

Some people have alleged that her ailment was as a result of her accusation against the prophet but he vowed not to forgive her until she provided evidence to support her claims.

“You people must bring to me the people that I do fake miracle with (sic) if not when I am done with her I will start with your generation,” Odumeje said in a video of his speech that emerged online.

The cleric accused the comedienne of ruining his image with false accusations on social media. However, Rita Edochie was present in that video and was heard vowing not to forgive the comedienne. She was hurling abuse at Ada Jesus.

“You will go from here. You will die from this, so others can learn,” Rita Edochie said in Igbo.

However, on Sunday, April 11, 2021, the actress, in a video released on Instagram revealed that she had forgiven Ada Jesus for spreading false allegations against her and Odumeje.

“I am here to tell you all that I have forgiven Ada Jesus. From my heart to heart, I have forgiven you, Ada Jesus,” she said in the almost three-minute video.

“Stop insulting men of God, particularly my man of God, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere Odumeje. Use him to respect me. He is good for me, that is why I am with him,” she stated.

“Stop mocking me because I am following Odumeje. Whatever anyone is comfortable with, let them do. I am comfortable staying with him. Look for a good place and stay. Leave us alone.”