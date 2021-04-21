Hunter Kills Fulani Herdsman In Ondo Forest Reserve

Preliminary investigation revealed that the late herder was traced to the forest by his assailant where he was shot.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 21, 2021

A local hunter identified as Seyi Sansere has shot dead a Fulani herder, Muhammed Maikudi in a forest reserve in Ifira Akoko, Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo state.

It was gathered that Sansere killed Maikudi when he was grazing his cows in the forest reserve.

A leader of the Hausa/Fulani community in the state, Bala Umar, confirmed the incident.

Umar said preliminary investigation revealed that the late herder was traced to the forest by his assailant where he was shot.

He, however, appealed to Fulani settlers in the area to be calm and not take the law into their hands, adding that the police and Amotekun operatives were already on top the situation and had assured that justice would be done on the matter.

Ondo state commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said, “It was a local hunter who shot dead the young herder. Our operatives were not involved. We only made efforts to ensure there is peace in the community.”

The deceased, who hailed from Katsina state, had two children.

He was reportedly engaged by one Alhaji Akerele, a Fulani man from Ilorin, Kwara state, to graze his cows before he met his untimely death.

