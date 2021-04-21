'No Reasonable Government Will Have Pantami As Minister'— Wike Knocks Buhari's Administration

The governor said in an ideal society, an allegation that the United States of America has placed a serving minister on its watchlist as regards to terrorism would make any government act.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 21, 2021

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, says the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami should resign from office, regardless of his recent claims that he has changed some of his opinions showing support for religious extremism. 

The governor said in an ideal society, an allegation that the United States of America has placed a serving minister on its watchlist as regards to terrorism would make any government act.

Rivers Governor Wike

He stated this during an interview with the African Independent Television (AIT) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Tuesday.

He said if it was really where a government is working, “If an American government says your minister is on a watchlist, it calls for concern for you say look there is a problem.

“The moment a high government official is on a watchlist as to regards to terrorism, no government can fold its hands and allow it.

“I don’t understand why a reasonable government will allow such a person to be in the cabinet.”

Many Nigerians have called for the sacking or resignation of Pantami after some comments he made some years ago came into light. 

"We are all happy whenever unbelievers are killed,” Pantami once said as an Islamic scholar and cleric. 

He also hailed Osama Bin Laden, who orchestrated the terrorist attacks on United States soil on September 11, 2001, saying the terrorist "is a better Muslim than myself."

Pantami once also condemned Muslims who took up government positions, saying he would never join politics or take up a role in government.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Imo Lists Over 30 State Properties Allegedly Looted By Ex-governor Okorocha
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Ex-Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Yari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: House Of Representatives Minority Leader Joins Calls For Pantami’s Sacking
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate Approves Fresh $1.5billion, €995million Loans For Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Plot In Top Gear As More Jagaban Rice Is Packaged In Viral Video
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics No Single Fulani Leader Questioned By El-Rufai’s Government Despite Killings – Southern Kaduna People's Union
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Break Into Military Camp In Niger, Burn Vehicles
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Body Of 'Stowaway' Discovered In Plane Landing Gear At Amsterdam Airport After Flight From Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Islam Pantami Was Chief Imam Of ATBU Mosque When My Son Was Killed By Islamic Extremists —Father Of Murdered Christian Students' Leader
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Police Station In Enugu, Kill Officers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Kill South African-based Man For Overtaking Patrol Vehicles In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Lists Over 30 State Properties Allegedly Looted By Ex-governor Okorocha
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police IGP, EFCC Chairman On Collision Course As Police Withdraw CSPs, Others From Anti-Graft Agency
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Ex-Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Yari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion The South West Presidential Hopefuls By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: House Of Representatives Minority Leader Joins Calls For Pantami’s Sacking
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency FLASHBACK: Buhari Backed Amnesty For Boko Haram Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad