'No Reasonable Government Will Have Pantami As Minister'— Wike Knocks Buhari's Administration

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, says the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami should resign from office, regardless of his recent claims that he has changed some of his opinions showing support for religious extremism.

The governor said in an ideal society, an allegation that the United States of America has placed a serving minister on its watchlist as regards to terrorism would make any government act.

Rivers Governor Wike

He stated this during an interview with the African Independent Television (AIT) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Tuesday.

He said if it was really where a government is working, “If an American government says your minister is on a watchlist, it calls for concern for you say look there is a problem.

“The moment a high government official is on a watchlist as to regards to terrorism, no government can fold its hands and allow it.

“I don’t understand why a reasonable government will allow such a person to be in the cabinet.”

Many Nigerians have called for the sacking or resignation of Pantami after some comments he made some years ago came into light.

"We are all happy whenever unbelievers are killed,” Pantami once said as an Islamic scholar and cleric.

He also hailed Osama Bin Laden, who orchestrated the terrorist attacks on United States soil on September 11, 2001, saying the terrorist "is a better Muslim than myself."

Pantami once also condemned Muslims who took up government positions, saying he would never join politics or take up a role in government.