No Single Fulani Leader Questioned By El-Rufai’s Government Despite Killings – Southern Kaduna People's Union

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union has alleged that the government of Nasir El-Rufai in the state shields murderers and kidnappers, saying no Fulani leader has been invited over the incessant killings and insecurity in the state.

SOKAPU lamented that while the murderers were walking free, their victims were dragged and punished without conscience by the agents of the state government.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the SOKAPU National President, Jonathan Asake, on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said, “SOKAPU has further observed that not a single Fulani leader has been called for questioning not to talk of being detained. We also see that under Governor El-Rufai’s style of justice, victims are dragged and punished, while the alleged murderers are walking free with no consequence for their actions.”

The union had reported how the Nigerian Army, under Operation Safe Haven, whose Commander is Maj Gen Dominic Onyemulu, tricked some Atyap community leaders in the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, in the Southern part of Kaduna State into going for a meeting.

At the meeting, however, at one of their operational bases on Unguwan Rimi-Bajju road, near Kafanchan in the Jemaa LGA, the leaders were arrested on March 31.

“We reported how after some torturous four days in the illegal incarceration of the military, they were passed to the Kafanchan Police Area Command under SP Idris Mohammed Gumel.

“Upon the release of our statement on April 17, 2021, the Kaduna State Police Command issued a statement signed by ASP Muhammad Jalige, the Police Force Public Relations Officer. Part of the statement which was released made claims that could have only come from an epic movie.

“The police claimed that on March 24, some herdsmen reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters Zonkwa, Kaduna that some uncertain number of persons had attacked some of their herds; killing 706 cows and 75 sheep and dumped them in a ditch.

"The police said on getting the complaint, their operatives immediately swung into action, visited the scene of the incident, took necessary photographs and expanded their investigation which led to the arrest of 15 suspects in connection with the barbaric act within the following villages; Mate, Unguwan Tabo, Unguwan Rohogu, Runji, Mashan, Mashan Daji and Wawan Rafi, all of Atyap chiefdom in the Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.”