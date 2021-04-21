Update: Bandits Kill Kaduna Private University Worker, Abduct Students

The security agents, however, on Wednesday returned the remaining students of the school.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 21, 2021

Armed bandits have killed a worker, Paul Ode Okafor of the Greenfield University, Kasarami, Kaduna State and abducted some students of the institution on Tuesday night.

The security agents, however, on Wednesday returned the remaining students of the school in their custody to the management of the institution.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, said the ministry on Tuesday night received distress calls of an attack by armed bandits on the university situated at Kasarami, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road in the Chikun Local Government Area.

“After search-and-rescue operations, a staff member of the university, Paul Ude Okafor, was confirmed to have been killed by the armed bandits, while a number of students were kidnapped. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Private University In Kaduna, Kidnap Students 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

“The security operatives took custody of the remaining students who have been handed over to the institution, as at noon today, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

“The actual number of students kidnapped is still being sought from the institution’s records. Troops and other security operatives are working in the general area, and the public will be informed of further developments,” Aruwan said.

Kaduna has been a target for kidnappers in recent times.

On March 11, some bandits attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state, kidnapping 39 students.

Ten of the students have been released while the fate of the others still hangs in the balance.

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has vowed not to negotiate or pay ransom to kidnappers, and also threatened that anyone who negotiates with the bandits on behalf of the government will be arrested and prosecuted.

