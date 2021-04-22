Actress, Rita Edochie Reacts To Criticisms After Death Of Ada Jesus

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie, has taken to her Instagram page to react to criticisms after the death of comedienne, Mmesome Mercy Obi, popularly known as Ada Jesus.

Ada Jesus died on Wednesday after a long battle with kidney disease.

Hours after her death, the actress posted some video clips on her social media handle showing a choir singing and rejoicing, chanting “Jesus is Lord”, and used the chant as the caption of the post.

She posted two other videos consecutively. One was a five-minute video that showed a pastor preaching, which she captioned: “Jeeeeesus is Lord forever. Lord almighty made me a strong woman and that I will remain. The seed cannot be killed.”

The other video showed a woman singing, which she captioned: “Lord, have your way in my heart.”

Another video that came hours later was captioned, “In Jesus, I stand and I pity you that do not know.”

Before her death, Ada Jesus had accused the actress of being one of those who organise fake miracles for Anambra-based Prophet, Chukwuemeka Odumeje, also known as Indaboski.

Ada Jesus further alleged that she helped Edochie get men to sleep with her.

However, months after she made the allegations, Ada Jesus was diagnosed with a kidney problem that left her incapacitated.

She began pleading for forgiveness from people she said she had offended through her utterances, including the actress and the prophet.

Edochie vowed never to forgive the skit maker for her utterances. It was reported that in the presence of church members and Ada Jesus’ family, she stated that the sick comedienne would never recover from her illness because of the lies she told against her.

The prophet, who earlier vowed never to forgive the comedienne later donated N1 million for her treatment while adding that he had forgiven her.

Although the veteran actress later came out to say that she had forgiven Ada Jesus, Nigerians on social media have been criticising the veteran actress after the death of the young female comedienne.