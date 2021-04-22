Crisis Brews As Delta Council Boss, PDP Chairman Swear In Supervisory Councillors Despite Protest

The protesters stormed the council secretariat, Ozoro and stopped the screening of supervisory councillors over allegations of imposition, among others issues.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2021

A political crisis is currently looming in the Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta state, as the council chairman, Christian Iteire, and the local government Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Godwin Ogorugba have allegedly bypassed other leaders of the party in the area to force councillors to hurriedly screen five supervisory councillors despite a recent protest against it.

There was a protest in the local government area by some youths numbering over 200 on Tuesday. 

The protesters stormed the council secretariat, Ozoro and stopped the screening of supervisory councillors over allegations of imposition, among others issues.

The protesting youths, drawn from the 13 wards of the local government area, were with leaves and placards that had different inscriptions accusing the commissioner representing Isoko North in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Paul Oweh; local government PDP chairman, Godwin Ogorugba, council chairman, Christian Iteire and a few other leaders, of imposing candidates on the people. 

SaharaReporters learnt that after Tuesday's protest, the council chairman, the PDP chairman, the commissioner representing Isoko nation in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Paul Oweh and other leaders met and resolved to carry on with the screening and swearing-in of the supervisory councillors without recourse to some of the party leaders.

Our correspondent learnt that on Wednesday as the supervisory councillors were about to be secretly screened, youths numbering over 100 stormed the council secretariat, chased away the council chairman, councillors, workers and guests already seated and locked the venue before leaving.

It was gathered that about two hours after the incident, the council chairman with the support of the PDP chairman and the DESOPADEC commissioner, hurriedly got the supervisory councillors screened and sworn in without the knowledge of other leaders of the party in the local government council.

Reacting to the development, a former leader of the legislative arm of Isoko North, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, condemned the action of the council chairman and others for factionalising the party in the area and not carrying other leaders along.

"How can the council chairman and the PDP chairman, Paul Oweh and others throw caution and respect to the wind? I am still wondering why the likes of Emmanuel Ogidi, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, Jude Omena Ogbimi, Kome Okpobor, Philip Adheke, Nelson Ejakpovi, Emma Egbabor and other leaders from the 13 wards were not carried along in the appointment, screening and swearing in supervisory councillors," he said. 

As at the time of this report, it was gathered that following Wednesday's secret screening and swearing-in of the supervisory councillors, youths in the area are already meeting to storm the council and beat the council chairman.

Contacted on the issue, the chairman of the local government area, Christian Iteire, confirmed the screening and swearing-in of the supervisory councillors but warned the youths against causing problems in the party and the area. 

He alleged that the youths were being used by some disgruntled elements to cause disaffection and breakdown of law and order in the area.

"Yes, the supervisory councillors were screened and sworn in yesterday, Wednesday, according to the law. Apart from some few individuals who are angry, everybody was carried along in the process. These few individuals are those sponsoring these youths to protest and destroy government property. 

"We learnt the youths are regrouping for a possible attack and I can tell you now that the law enforcement agencies have been briefed on this. You can't destroy government property and go free; no one is above the law. For now, my local government area is peaceful," he said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Documents Show How Buhari’s Minister, Pantami, Muslim Leaders Vowed To Attack Christians, Make Plateau State Ungovernable
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductions: Why Sheikh Gumi Stopped Negotiating With Bandits In Kaduna— Aide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Buhari Government Must Review Relationship With UK Over Asylum For IPOB – Arewa Youths
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics International Groups Condemn Detention of Nigerian Anti-corruption Campaigner
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Trying Hard To Buy Nnamdi Kanu Over Biafra Agitation —IPOB
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM I Don't Know Whereabouts Of Buhari-Must-Go Protesters Assaulted, Detained By Police— Kogi State Chief Judge
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal How Pantami, Other Muslim Leaders Planned To Assassinate Former Kaduna Governor, Yakowa, Family Members
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Documents Show How Buhari’s Minister, Pantami, Muslim Leaders Vowed To Attack Christians, Make Plateau State Ungovernable
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Nigerians Knock Police As Ex-BBNaija Housemate Moves With Four Armed Escorts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion A Cold-blooded Beast Called Isa Pantami By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Isa Pantami: The Leopard And Its Unchanging Spots By Chief Mike Ozekhome
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductions: Why Sheikh Gumi Stopped Negotiating With Bandits In Kaduna— Aide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal US Gathering Information On Pantami, May Place Him On No-Fly Zone – Ex-DSS Director
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Terrorism There's Nothing Like Repentant Terrorist, Not Even Pantami — Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News They're After Me But Can't Harm Me — Borno Cleric Who Exposed Pantami In A Letter
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap 18 Passengers In Oyo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Chad Chad: Opposition Politicians, Rebels Reject Idriss Deby’s Son Inheriting Power
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International Buhari Government Must Review Relationship With UK Over Asylum For IPOB – Arewa Youths
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad