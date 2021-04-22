How Prophet Odumeje, Rita Edochie Humiliated Critically Ill Ada Jesus In Church Shortly Before Her Death

Controversial pastor, Chukwuemeka Odumeje, the founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Onitsha, Anambra State, and actress Rita Edochie, molested and humiliated comedienne, Mmesoma Mercy Obi, popularly known as Ada Jesus shortly before her death, vowing that she would never recover from her sick bed.

In video now viral after the comedienne’s death, Ada Jesus was brought to Odumeje and Edochie to seek their forgiveness over claims made by the comedienne, but the two hurled insults at her despite her critical state and molested her to the applause and jeers of the congregation.

Ada Jesus eventually died on Wednesday in Abuja after a prolonged illness, but many Nigerians are angry at the verbal torture and arrogance of Odumeje and Edochie towards the comedienne who, though paralysed and dying, did not get the pity of the duo.

Addressing Ada Jesus’s father and mother, Odumeje, also called Indaboski or Liquid Metal, yelled, “Your daughter said all what she said to me. You people must bring to me the people that you brought to me and I did fake miracles with (sic). If not, when I am done with her, and I will start with your generation. Nothing can stop me. Those people you bring to me to do fake miracles. Bring them.”

The tearful parents were seen begging Odumeje in front of his congregation but he dashed around in a fashion suggestive of a war commander who was hurt and wanted revenge.

Still in the video, Edochie repeatedly lambasted and cursed Ada Jesus, saying “Ada insulted my family. If I have ever for one day asked Ada, Odumeje said, or I have ever said, bring somebody to do fake miracle or Odumeje said, bring someone for fake miracles, anything I want on earth, may I never ever see it. But if I did not, Ada will not get up from this sickness. The husband came to me in Imo State where I was filming.

“He knelt down and he was begging, please, forgive Ada. I said I will not. Ada insulted me. She insulted my whole family. She insulted my great prophet. Nobody would stop me from following Odumeje. Ada will never get up from this sickness, before the father, I am saying it.”

"Get those people that I told you to bring, when you bring them, you will get up. If you don't bring them, you will go from here. Others will learn.

“If I am serving a living God, Ada Jesus, you can never get up from this sickness.”

"I helped you, from every source, I helped you. It shall never be well with you," she said, addressing a visibly ill Ada Jesus lying on the church's red rug.

As she said those bitter words, some members of the congregation even clapped.

In a viral video, Ada Jesus had alleged that the Anambra-based prophet connived with Edochie to stage fake miracles.

However, months after she made the allegations, Ada Jesus was diagnosed with a kidney problem that left her incapacitated.

A friend of hers, Ella Ada posted pictures of Ada Jesus in a pitiable condition, soliciting prayers.

She posted on Facebook, “Please pray for Ada Jesus, she’s really sick and has a kidney problem, she has been admitted to hospital. Please let’s pray for her; Ada, nothing will happen to you in Jesus’ name amen."

However, on Sunday, April 11, 2021, the actress, in a video released on Instagram revealed that she had forgiven Ada Jesus for spreading false allegations against her and Odumeje.

“I am here to tell you all that I have forgiven Ada Jesus. From my heart to heart, I have forgiven you, Ada Jesus,” she said in the almost three-minute video.

“Stop insulting men of God, particularly my man of God, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere Odumeje. Use him to respect me. He is good for me, that is why I am with him,” she stated.

“Stop mocking me because I am following Odumeje. Whatever anyone is comfortable with, let them do. I am comfortable staying with him. Look for a good place and stay. Leave us alone.”