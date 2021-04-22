Human Rights Lawyer Demands Release Of #EndSARS Protester, Nicholas Mbah

A human rights lawyer, Ayo Ademiluyi has faulted the Lagos State Police Command for remanding an #EndSARS protester, Nicholas Mbah after cooking up robbery and arson allegations against him.

Ademiluyi revealed that Mbah’s health conditions have deteriorated as the authorities of Kirikiri Prison where he is being kept, have denied him access to proper medical care.

The lawyer disclosed this in a statement entitled: 'Release Nicholas Mbah, #EndSARS Protester Still In Kirikiri Prison Custody Now'.

“I have confirmed that Nicholas Mbah, an #EndSARS protester who was arraigned on trumped-up charges of armed robbery and arson by the Lagos State Police Command, has been in prison custody at the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre since October 2020.

“I also confirmed further that at the last adjourned date of his matter, 16th March, 2021, the charge preferred against him has been amended from armed robbery to arson to unlawful assembly confirming the fact there is no criminal indictment of Nicholas Mbah howsoever.

“Nicholas Mbah's grievous health condition before being arrested which is post-surgery complications has degenerated. The authorities of the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre has denied him access to proper medical care. I can also confirm that he has got an itching infection while in custody which makes his night sleep a nightmare,” the statement partly read.

In the statement made available to SaharaReporters on Thursday, Ademiluyi urged Moyosore Onigbanjo and Hakeem Odumosu, the Attorney-General and the Commissioner of Police respectively in the state to drop their trumped-up charges against Mbah.

“I call on the Attorney General of Lagos State, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) and Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu to withdraw the trumped-up charge of unlawful assembly against Nicholas Mbah forthwith.

“While Nicholas Mbah has been granted bail, he has been finding it difficult to meet the stringent bail conditions. To utter disgust and dismay, his casemate, one Ugumba Chimezie has been released.

“This further confirms the grand attempt to keep Nicholas Mbah perpetually in prison. I call on the entire #EndSARS movement to return to the streets to demand an end to police brutality and oppression of all forms as same has not ended,” the statement said.