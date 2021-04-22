Instagram Comedian, Others Arrested For Alleged Internet Fraud In Lagos

An Instagram comedian and social media Influencer, Nwagbo Oliver Chidera, also known as Pankeeroy, has been arrested alongside 34 other people by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

According to a statement issued by the Commission's Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the influencer and others were arrested on Wednesday at their hideout in James Court, Lekki, Lagos, following a tip-off.

The statement further said Chidera (aka Pankeeroy) claimed to have gone into Bitcoin scam after he suffered from depression. The comedian had been presenting himself as a vendor who redeems bitcoin vouchers using the bitcoincoretrading.com platform to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

Also, one of the suspects, Chinedu Omesu Christian, was said to have swindled an aged Asian-American lady of over $475, 000 (N180, 975, 000).

Christian had succeeded by posing as one Dave Federick, a 58-year-old United States citizen on a mission in Syria, in order to lure his victims.

The statement partly read, “The other suspects are: Chinedu Omesu Christian, Gafar Kunle Adedamola, Chuka Aniebo Richard, Nwagbo Chidera Oliver, Dibo Ayomide Samson, Rotimi Segun Damilola, Habeeb Banire Damilola, Afolabi Bolutife Michael, Adekanbi Elijah Adeola, Emeka Christian Egwuatu, Adeyemi Adedamola Olumide, Awokoya Moyosore Iyaniwura, Efunnuga Damilola Samuel, Samson Makinde Egwuatu, Gbemileke Jide Simeon, Omoyemi Fashola Owolabi, and Farouk Ibiwoye Olatunde.

“Others are Orapitan Yomi Segun, Oladunjoye Taiwo Olawale, Ibrahim Ajani Olanrewaju, Wasiu Olamilekan Sola, Olamiposi Toheeb Damilola, Isieq Qudus Olamilekan, Abel Ndubuisi Junior, Emmanuel Nonso Martins,Timilehin Oladipo Jesse, Kelvin Okpere Kendal, Omotola Oluwatobi Emmanuel, Rasaq Toyosi Farouq, Oyelere Olawale Shakiru, Timileyin Odeyemi Damilare, Kelly John Nwanou, Adedeji Emmanuel Olayinka, Balogun Subomi Ibrahim and Makinde Adewale Benjamin.

“They were arrested on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at their hideout in James Court, Lekki, Lagos, following verified intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.

“Until his arrest, Chidera, who claimed to have gone into Bitcoin scam after he suffered depression, had been presenting himself as a vendor who redeems bitcoin vouchers using the bitcoincoretrading.com platform to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

“Investigations revealed that one of the suspects, Christian, allegedly defrauded an aged Asian-American lady of over $475, 000 (Four hundred and seventy -five thousand US dollars).

“In his statement to the Commission, Christian confessed to having been posing as one Dave Federick, a 58-year-old United States national on a mission in Syria, in order to lure his unsuspecting victims and defraud them of their hard-earned money.

“Upon his arrest, a Mercedes Benz AMG GLE model worth N36,000,000(Thirty-six million naira) was recovered from him.

“Investigations also revealed that the suspect has N22, 300, 000. 00 (Twenty- two million, three hundred thousand naira) worth of Bitcoin in his blocked chain account.

“Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, iPhones, laptop computers, Android devices and Macbook devices. The suspects will soon be charged to court."