Late President Yar’Adua’s Daughter Fails To Appear Before Reconciliatory Panel Over Alleged N2billion Fraud

Hajia Zainab Dakingari, a daughter of the late President Umaru Yar’adua has refused to appear before a reconciliatory panel set up to look into a N2 billion land fraud which involves her company, Marumza Development Co. Ltd.

This was revealed to SaharaReporters by a reliable source on Thursday.

SaharaReporters had last year reported how Zainab, who is also the wife of ex-Kebbi Governor, Sa’idu Dakingari, was to appear as a defendant in the land scam for which she was alleged to have fraudulently taken over a 1.5 hectares of land in the Kado area belonging to ITBAN Global Resources Limited and erected buildings on the site.

The late President’s daughter and her firm are further alleged to have forged ITBAN papers to perpetuate the fraud – a matter which is already before the FCT High Court for determination.

See Also Corruption Late President Yar’Adua’s Daughter To Appear In Abuja Court Over N2billion Fraud

A source familiar with the incident stated that Hajia Zainab Dakingari was found wanting when she “deliberately forged land documents belonging to ITBAN Global Resources Limited owned by Halliru Saad Malami.”

He said, “Hajia Zainab was said to have used her own company, Marumza Estate Development, and purposely forged the said documents and in return started construction at a site in Abuja belonging to the ITBAN firm.

“Although a meeting to reconcile both parties led by Senator Adamu Aliero was held at the house of the former FCT Minister in Maitama, Abuja, it ended in a deadlock as the offer presented did not suit owners of the ITBAN firm.

“The firm has filed a lawsuit against Marumza Estate Development owned by Hajia Zainab Dakingari at the Federal High Court of Justice, Maitama, Abuja. The court has already served court notice to parties involved, i.e. Marumza Estate Development Company Ltd., owned by Hajia Zainabu Umar Yar’adua, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and the Federal Capital Development Agency, Sani Rabo, who served as a witness and master minder behind all the fraudulent activities involving Marumza Company and the Abuja Geographic Information Systems. The case hearing is said to be on Monday, May 17.”

It was also gathered that Zainab Dakingari-owned Marunza Company also allegedly connived with the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS) where they illegally registered a binding power of attorney (a week before the company was registered) without the Deed of Gift, Deed of Assignment, Power of Attorney, Sale Agreement and Valid Means of Identification.

This prompted another disclosure that the Marunza had one Sani Rabo, a former director with the connivance of Richard Adewumi (a lawyer) who together masterminded all related fraud and forgery for Marunza company. Sani Robo is believed to be appointed to such a position on the basis that Hajia Dakingari wanted to use his BVN but in 2019 after an unknown rift was removed and substituted by one Naziru Ahmad who is a home help to the family.

However, recent developments showed that the office of the Solicitor-General of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has summoned both ITBAN and Marumza for an out-of-court settlement of a dispute in respect of suit No.CV/795/2021 filed at the Federal High Court of Justice in Abuja.

A document backing the development made available to SaharaReporters stated that, “Whereas the ITBAN Global Resource Ltd was present along with its directors, the Marunza Company on the other hand is said to have failed in producing its directors, Umar Ibrahim (Managing Director) who was then seven years of age and firstborn of Zainab Yar’Adua with her first husband Alh. Ibrahim Lange as well as Mary’am Sa’idu (Director) of 1 year, who is the firstborn with her second husband, former Governor of Kebbi State Sa’idu Dakingari at the date of the registration of the firm, but were represented by 11 lawyers.

“At the meeting were Solicitor-General of the FCT, Director of Land, Director of Legal, Director of Litigation and Director of Urban Development and all their deputies.

“However, this development left many people in awe and surprise that this kind of fraud happened under the watch of the AGIS and the perpetrators went scot-free.”