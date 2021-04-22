Nurses, Midwives Flee Rural Hospitals In Kaduna, Give Governor El-Rufai Ultimatum To Free Kidnapped Colleagues

Nurses and Midwives on Thursday staged a peaceful protest to the Ministry of Health in Kaduna state over the abduction of two of their female colleagues by bandits. The protesting health workers stormed the ministry to register their grievances, saying they were not safe and that health facilities in the state were not secure. 

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2021

According to the Chairman of Kaduna State chapter of the association, Mr. Ishaku Yakubu, the lack of adequate security at health facilities in the state is responsible for abduction of their members.

Mr Yakubu, while addressing the officials of the ministry and members of the association, lamented that five of their members had been victims of kidnapping. 

He added that over 100 of them were earlier affected by Covid-19 pandemic in the state as frontline workers. 

He, therefore, called on the state government to ensure that their colleagues are released before the next 48 to 78 hours unhurt, adding that anything short of that would force them to down tools. 

"We're not ready to pay any ransom and we want the government to secure their release in less that 48 - 78 hours or we withdraw our services," he said. 

The chairman told journalists that most of their members had fled the hospitals in rural areas because of the lack of security at the facilities there. 

He said the bandits who kidnapped their colleagues on purposely came for them as they were said to have called repeatedly, at the entry point and only looked out for people in white uniforms. 

SaharaReporters, New York

