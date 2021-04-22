Police Arrest Nollywood Star, Baba Ijesha For Allegedly Raping A Teenager For 7 Years

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested Olarenwaju James (Baba Ijesha), a popular Nollywod actor, for defiling a minor.

Police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement on Thursday said the case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya at Sabo Police Station.

According to Adejobi, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, who is 14 years old, since she was 7 years old.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Olarenwaju James 'm' 48, aka Baba Ijesha, popular Nollywood actor for defiling a minor

“The case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya 'f' at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation

“Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years old, since she was 7 years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.”