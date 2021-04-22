Trigger-happy Vigilante Kills Man One Week To Wedding In Ebonyi

The victim was to wed on April 28, 2021, before his life was cut short by the trigger-happy local security man.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2021

A 29-year-old man, Chukwudi Chukwu, has been shot dead by a vigilante at the Okposi community in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The deceased was said to be attending a wake with his friend at Nediokpa village when the gun-wielding Hosanna Aju allegedly opened fire on him on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the victim was to wed on April 28, 2021, before his life was cut short by the trigger-happy local security man.

The victim was further learnt, hailed from the Amoji Nenwe community in the Aninri LGA of Enugu State.

The deceased’s friend, who attended the wake with him, Innocent Ezeogo, told Punch that the assailant approached them shortly after arriving at the venue and wanted to fire a shot in their midst.

He noted that they protested against the move and stood up to leave when the gunman shot his friend dead.

The victim’s wife-to-be, Juliana Nnamani, said she was still in shock over the development.

She called on the police to ensure the diligent prosecution of the culprit.

A brother of the deceased, Emeka Chukwu, emphasised that the incident was a pointer to the number of illegal arms in circulation in the country.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

Odah explained that the culprit had been arrested and that investigation revealed that he was not a vigilante.

She added that the source of the locally-made gun could not be ascertained.

She said, “Plans have been concluded to arraign the suspect.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Kill 25-year-old Amotekun Operative In Oyo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: US Jury Finds Derek Chauvin Guilty Of Killing George Floyd
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Jailed Over Dud Cheque in Akure, Two Others Convicted In Abeokuta
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
CRIME Dismissed Police Officer Arrested For Stealing Phone At IRT Commander’s Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 38 Inmates Escape From Enugu Police Custody
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
CRIME How El-Rufai Emboldened Kidnappers, Frustrated Plans To Rescue Our Children -Parents Of Abducted Schoolgirls Lament
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal US Gathering Information On Pantami, May Place Him On No-Fly Zone – Ex-DSS Director
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Chad Chad: Opposition Politicians, Rebels Reject Idriss Deby’s Son Inheriting Power
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Soldiers Flee As Gunmen Overrun Niger Military Camp, Steal Vehicle
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Body Of 'Stowaway' Discovered In Plane Landing Gear At Amsterdam Airport After Flight From Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics International Groups Condemn Detention of Nigerian Anti-corruption Campaigner
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Terrorism There's Nothing Like Repentant Terrorist, Not Even Pantami — Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hunter Kills Fulani Herdsman In Ondo Forest Reserve
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Rescued Kaduna University Student Narrates How Bandits Operated In School, Kidnapped Colleagues
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Isa Pantami: The Leopard And Its Unchanging Spots By Chief Mike Ozekhome
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Buhari Government Must Review Relationship With UK Over Asylum For IPOB – Arewa Youths
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Scandal How Pantami, Other Muslim Leaders Planned To Assassinate Former Kaduna Governor, Yakowa, Family Members
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Entertainment How Comedienne, Ada Jesus Accused Prophet Odumeje, Rita Edochie Of Staging Fake Miracles Before Her Death
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad