20 Ikoyi Prison Inmates To Take UTME Examination

This is according to Mr. Rotimi Oladokun, spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service in Lagos State on Friday.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 23, 2021

Twenty inmates at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre have indicated interest in taking the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

 

This is according to Mr. Rotimi Oladokun, spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service in Lagos State on Friday.

He noted that the inmates would be adequately prepared for the examination.

 

The NCoS spokesperson also noted that more inmates indicated interest to further their education, having gone through several reform programmes.

 

Oladokun revealed that last year, a 60-year-old inmate was among the 25 others who participated in the 2020 UTME at the correctional centre.

 

He noted that the new facility, where the inmates would sit the examination, had reached 80 percent completion and the computers and other items needed would be fixed soon.

 

“The inmates have equally shown determination and focus to excel. Some teachers have been slated to take them in various subjects as well as computer practice,” he stated.

 

Oladokun commended the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, for the laudable improvements at NCoS.

 

The spokesperson also appealed for more equipment to boost inmates’ interest in furthering their education.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Primary School Teacher For Sleeping With Male Pupils
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Abducted Greenfield University Students Have Been Killed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education El-Rufai Wants Schools Built Near Military Camps To Curb Attacks By Bandits
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Reopens Public, Private Schools
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Corruption EFCC Begins Probe Of Suspended UNILAG VC, Ogundipe Over N5bn Fraud
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Polytechnic Lecturer In Ogun
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023: Prophet Reveals Information On Who Will Succeed Buhari In Prophecy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Cancels Oil Leases To Minister’s Cronies, Mamman Daura, Others After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Oduduwa Republic, Biafra Already Gone, Buhari Should Prepare To Kill Millions To Stop Them—Cleric
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ekiti Imports Dairy Cows From US
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Pantami: US Pays More Attention To Terror Actions, Not Words, Thoughts— Ex-Ambassador Campbell
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News UK Outlines How Persecuted Biafran Activists Can Apply For Asylum
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME How Hoodlums Stripped Female Police Inspector Naked In Ondo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 77 Persons In Fresh Attack On Kaduna Village
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Isa Pantami Should Resign Or Buhari Must Sack Him—House Of Reps Caucus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News 50 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Imo Attacks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Some Nigerians Don’t Know The President They Are Dealing With— Femi Adesina
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: How Boko Haram Picked Buhari To Moderate Talks With Nigerian Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad