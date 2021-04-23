BREAKING: Three Abducted Greenfield University Students Have Been Killed

Three students of the Greenfield University in Kaduna State who were abducted by bandits on Tuesday night have been killed by their abductors.

During the attack on the private university along the Kaduna- Abuja highway, a staff member of the school was also killed.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the sad news, said the remains of three students were found on Friday in Kwanan Bature village, a place close to the university.

He said their remains had been taken to a mortuary by the Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lieutenant Colonel MH Abdullahi and him.

However, the number of students kidnapped at the school is still unknown.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent his condolences to the families of the deceased students.

He condemned the killing of the three students, describing it as wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities.

He also described the armed bandits as the worst of humankind who must be hunted down for their atrocities.