Ekiti Imports Dairy Cows From US

The announcement was made on Thursday by the state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, Akin Oyebode.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 23, 2021

Two hundred and fifty cows have arrived in crates at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, from United States, as part of a joint venture programme between Ekiti state and a food and beverage company, Promasidor Group. 

 

The announcement was made on Thursday by the state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, Akin Oyebode.

According to Oyebode, the cows were taken for delivery to Ikun Dairy Farm Limited, to help boost milk production through the state-owned Ikun Dairy Farm.

 

“Update: 250 cows arrived this morning, for onward delivery to Ikun Dairy Farm Limited; a JV between Ekiti state government and Promasidor Group. We now have 300 jersey cows, and almost 500 in total. We moo-ve!” 

 

 

It was reported in August 2020 that Promasidor had invested $5 million into Ikun Dairy Farm for the purchase of equipment, provision of appropriate herd of cattle, and development of an out-grower scheme with local farmers for providing feed for the cattle.

 

However, US mission said the collaboration will help in diversifying Nigeria’s economy. The mission explained that Ikun Dairy Farm target is 10,000 litres of milk per day.

 

“Ikun Dairy Farm plans to reach 10,000 litres of milk daily with cows from the USA. A great collaboration with Consulate Lagos that helps Nigeria grow and diversify its economy.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Prophet Reveals Information On Who Will Succeed Buhari In Prophecy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Cancels Oil Leases To Minister’s Cronies, Mamman Daura, Others After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Oduduwa Republic, Biafra Already Gone, Buhari Should Prepare To Kill Millions To Stop Them—Cleric
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How Hoodlums Stripped Female Police Inspector Naked In Ondo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Isa Pantami Should Resign Or Buhari Must Sack Him—House Of Reps Caucus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 77 Persons In Fresh Attack On Kaduna Village
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023: Prophet Reveals Information On Who Will Succeed Buhari In Prophecy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Cancels Oil Leases To Minister’s Cronies, Mamman Daura, Others After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Oduduwa Republic, Biafra Already Gone, Buhari Should Prepare To Kill Millions To Stop Them—Cleric
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Pantami: US Pays More Attention To Terror Actions, Not Words, Thoughts— Ex-Ambassador Campbell
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME How Hoodlums Stripped Female Police Inspector Naked In Ondo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News 50 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Imo Attacks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Isa Pantami Should Resign Or Buhari Must Sack Him—House Of Reps Caucus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 77 Persons In Fresh Attack On Kaduna Village
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Some Nigerians Don’t Know The President They Are Dealing With— Femi Adesina
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News UK Outlines How Persecuted Biafran Activists Can Apply For Asylum
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: How Boko Haram Picked Buhari To Moderate Talks With Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Director Made Handwritten Agreement While Raising N10million Bribe To Secure Promotion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad