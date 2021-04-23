Ekiti Imports Dairy Cows From US

Two hundred and fifty cows have arrived in crates at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, from United States, as part of a joint venture programme between Ekiti state and a food and beverage company, Promasidor Group.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, Akin Oyebode.

According to Oyebode, the cows were taken for delivery to Ikun Dairy Farm Limited, to help boost milk production through the state-owned Ikun Dairy Farm.

“Update: 250 cows arrived this morning, for onward delivery to Ikun Dairy Farm Limited; a JV between Ekiti state government and Promasidor Group. We now have 300 jersey cows, and almost 500 in total. We moo-ve!”

It was reported in August 2020 that Promasidor had invested $5 million into Ikun Dairy Farm for the purchase of equipment, provision of appropriate herd of cattle, and development of an out-grower scheme with local farmers for providing feed for the cattle.

However, US mission said the collaboration will help in diversifying Nigeria’s economy. The mission explained that Ikun Dairy Farm target is 10,000 litres of milk per day.

“Ikun Dairy Farm plans to reach 10,000 litres of milk daily with cows from the USA. A great collaboration with Consulate Lagos that helps Nigeria grow and diversify its economy.”