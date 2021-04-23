Ganduje's Bribery Video: Ensure Safety Of Journalist, SERAP Tells Nigerian Government

The Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged the Nigerian government to ensure the safety of Jaafar Jaafar, publisher of Daily Nigerian newspaper who has been receiving threats after releasing video clips showing alleged bribery of Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to a statement issued by the group, the editor has gone into hiding over threats to his life.

The group urged the Nigerian authorities to investigate the allegations of threats against Jaafar, publish the findings of the investigation, and bring to justice anyone suspected to be responsible.

It also argued that journalists should be allowed to carry out their work freely as stipulated in the Nigerian Constitution.

The statement read, “We are concerned about reports that the Publisher of Daily Nigerian Newspaper, Jaafar Jaafar, has gone into hiding after reportedly receiving threats to his life, for allegedly releasing video clips showing alleged bribery against Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

"We urge President Buhari @MBuhari and @NigeriaGov to instruct @PoliceNG, the Attorney General and/or appropriate anti-corruption agencies to ensure and guarantee the safety and security of Mr Jaafar Jaafar and his family.

“Nigerian authorities should promptly, thoroughly and transparently investigate the allegations of threats against Mr Jaafar Jaafar, publish the findings of the investigation, and bring to justice anyone suspected to be responsible.

“Ensuring the plurality of voices, safety and security of journalists and allowing them to freely carry out their work is consistent with the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the country's international obligations. It's essential to promote the public’s right to know.

“Journalists should not have to fear for their lives because of what they report. The Nigerian authorities should promptly investigate these threats and ensure that Mr Jaafar Jaafar and his family are safe.”