Lady Poisons Self, Ex-boyfriend A Week To His Wedding

A 34-year-old groom has been poisoned by his ex-girlfriend just a week to his wedding ceremony in Owerri, Imo State.

The groom, identified as Akuma Felix Emeka, was allegedly poisoned by his ex-girlfriend, who also poisoned herself, according to a report by IgbereTV.

It’s unclear what transpired between the former lovers, but sources revealed that on Saturday, April 3, 2021, the ex-girlfriend had invited Felix for a drink, unknown to him, she had poisoned the drink.

They were later found dead in his car with what was left of the drink. Felix, a graduate of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, was scheduled to get married on Sunday, April 11.

A Facebook user, Chinaza Oraekwe wrote: "My mentor is going home to rest, still in shock chaiiii obi agbawala moooo RIP my great man ever.”