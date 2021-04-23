Security Operatives Foil Attempted Jailbreak In Kano

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2021

An attempt by some inmates to foment trouble and escape from the Kano Central Prison, Kurmawa in Kano State was foiled by security operatives.

According to reports, the incident occurred when “condemned inmates” numbering about 150 staged a protest, pushing for officials to allow them to consume illicit drugs (wee-wee) and use other items such as mobile phones smuggled into the facility by yet-to-be identified persons.

Some sources claim that the inmates were protesting against the poor quality of food they were served for iftar (Muslim breaking of fast), despite a befitting arrangement put in place by a popular philanthropist.

Spokesman for Kano State Correctional Centre, Musbahu Lawal Kofar Nasarawa said the mayhem was not as a result of the food but that the inmates wanted officials to allow them to consume illicit drugs (wee-wee) and use mobile phones smuggled into the facility for them.

Musbahu said the Command’s Controller, Suleiman Suleiman has set up a committee to investigate how the illicit items (wee-wee and handsets) were smuggled into the facility.

He said, “Was it through the food they brought into the facility that the items were smuggled into the facility or how? So the Committee wants to investigate who and how. Whether it’s those who bring in food or the staff members who smuggle in the illicit items.

“So they staged a protest that the items be returned to them, which violates the law.

“But as we speak, normalcy has since returned to the facility.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that it took the intervention of security personnel to foil the jailbreak and restore normalcy to the facility.

SaharaReporters, New York

